Mercato. Erik ten Hag virtually shuts door on Cristiano Ronaldo’s United departure

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reaffirmed on Wednesday that he was counting on Cristiano Ronaldo this season, before the transfer market closed on Thursday evening, practically closing the door to the Portuguese’s departure wishes.

“We need quality players”

“It’s clear, of course. Like I said, we need quality players.”he replied at a press conference, when asked if he was counting on CR7. “We will go from September to January minimum with this group”he still assured.

After the announcement of a deal with Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday for Brazilian winger Antony, the loan of Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, which is expected to be formalized soon, will be “the end (of the Red Devils transfer window…), unless there is an exceptional opportunity, because as a top club, we must always be alert”underlined the coach.

READ ALSO. DIRECT. Mercato Mercato: Ronaldo, PSG, OM… Follow the information for this Wednesday, August 31

It remains to be seen where Ronaldo will be at the start of the Premier League matchday 5 match at Leicester on Thursday, after two matches started on the bench and won by his team.

