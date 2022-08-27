Mercato: Expected at OM, Cristiano Ronaldo finally receives a positive response for his transfer

Football – Mercato – OM

Expected at OM, Cristiano Ronaldo finally receives a positive response

Posted on August 27, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. by Bernard Colas



Still in the dark for his future, Cristiano Ronaldo does not know what his future will be like a few days before the end of the transfers. Jorge Mendes is struggling behind the scenes to find a base for the Portuguese, and in recent hours there has been talk of a possible arrival at Napoli, in the event of the departure of Victor Osimhen. A subject on which Luciano Spalletti spoke this Saturday.

In search of a new club since the opening of the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has not found a base allowing him to play in the Champions League. However, Jorge Mendes is struggling in the market, and many clubs have been probed by the Portuguese agent, like the Bayern Munichfrom Borussia Dortmundof the’Atletico de Madrid or even of chelsea. Lately, there has even been talk of a hypothetical arrival on the side ofOMa rumor brushed aside by its president pablo Longoria. On the other hand, two tracks seem more realistic for the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

CR7 proposed to Napoli

Trained in Sporting PC, Cristiano Ronaldo could indeed decide to return to his former club. Some sources even mention a well-advanced file, while in Italy, it is said that Jorge Mendes would have approached Napoli to discuss a big operation. The agent of CR7 would like to find a way out Victor Osimhenor even send it directly to Manchester United, to allow number 7 to return to Italy. A delicate operation to set up in such a short time as recognized this Saturday Luciano spallettihowever open to the idea of ​​​​working with the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

“Would I gladly coach Cristiano Ronaldo? I want to see who would say no to this opportunity”

Present at a press conference this Saturday on the eve of the match between the Fiorentina and Naples, Luciano spalletti obviously did not escape the subject CR7. The Italian coach has made no secret of the fact that the 37-year-old Portuguese striker would be a top signing for his club, but for now there is reportedly nothing concrete between the two sides. ” Would I willingly train him? I want to see who would say no to this opportunity. That said, De Laurentiis said that so far nothing has been received, so we remain realistic. I consider it difficult to do something like this a few days before the end of the transfer window. For the moment, there is nothing concrete. We should talk to Giuntoli (the sports director, editor’s note) “said the Neapolitan coach.

“The market is always open for someone like Osimhen”