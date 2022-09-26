Entertainment

Mercato: FC Barcelona will have a problem with Lionel Messi

Mercato: FC Barcelona will have a problem with Messi

Posted on September 26, 2022 at 04:45 by Thibault Morlain

If Lionel Messi is a PSG player today, his future is the subject of much discussion. There is particular talk of a possible return to FC Barcelona. Joan Laporta revealed it, he dreams of repatriating the Argentinian after his sensational departure in 2021. But from a sporting point of view, is it possible?

While Lionel Messi’s contract with the PSG runs until 2023, the question is where he will play next season. Luis Campos would like to extend the Argentinian and therefore keep him at Paris. But if Messi wishes, he will therefore be able to leave free next summer, which would then give the opportunity to the FC Barcelona to bring back the seven-time Ballon d’Or.

Huge competition in attack

Will the flame then be rekindled between Barcelona and Lionel Messi ? Whether Joan Laporta in a dream, it might cause certain headaches to Xavi. Indeed, with the arrival of number 30 of PSGthat would make one more attacker and the places are already expensive at Barcelona. Between Lewandowski, Dembele, Raphinha, Depay, Ansu Fati and Torresthere are people for 3 places only.

A youth-based project

In addition, there is also the question of the age of Lionel Messi. In recent months, the FC Barcelona has taken a new turn by giving a large place to young players. However, with the Argentinian, it would go against the current given that he is closer to the end of his career.

