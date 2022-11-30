Mercato: for 200 million euros per year, Cristiano Ronaldo close to an agreement with the Saudi club Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo trained by Rudi Garcia, do you believe it? According to Marca, we are getting closer and closer. The Spanish media claims that the five-time Ballon d’Or would be close to an agreement with the Al-Nassr club in Saudi Arabia. A proposal of up to 200 million euros per year, for two and a half seasons would have convinced the Portuguese, to potentially end his career there, after his departure from Manchester United.

“The agreement with Al Nassr is about to be finalized. There are no legal obstacles. There is an offer on the market which led the Portuguese to say yes to the proposal,” explains the Marca newspaper. After breaking his contract with the Mancunian club, following a conflict with the leaders and the Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag, the former Real Madrid player, considered one of the best players of all time was looking for, at 37 years, a new challenge for the end of his career.

In Al-Nassr, he would join several well-known heads of Ligue 1 such as Rudi Garcia who started his first season at the head of the team, the former goalkeeper of Nice David Ospina, or the ex-Marseillais Alvaro Gonzalez . CR7 could also find several players selected by Saudi Arabia for the 2022 World Cup there. The club from the capital, Riyadh, is seeking in particular to take over the reins of the Saudi championship, recently dominated by Al-Hilal, winner of the last Champions League Asian. Behind this sporting explanation, there is above all a huge media stunt for Al-Nassr… And for Cristiano Ronaldo?