Mercato: For his future, Cristiano Ronaldo imitates Lionel Messi

Published on October 3, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.



Like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final year of his contract. But unlike the PSG star, the Portuguese is no longer indisputable at Manchester United. However, Ronaldo would have made the same decision as his eternal rival: not to think about his future in the club before the end of the World Cup.

cristiano Ronaldo was the big attraction of the summer transfer window. While the records Kylian Mbappe, Erling Braut Haaland and Aurelian Chouameni were quickly completed, the fivefold Ballon d’Or set the transfer market on fire. And although it was announced to the four corners of Europe, Ronaldo ultimately did not receive a release voucher from the new coach Eric Ten Hag at Manchester United and especially from a point of fall.

After setting fire to the transfer window, Ronaldo is a substitute at United

Le10sport.com revealed to you on July 13 that the PSG didn’t think about surgery cristiano Ronaldo at the time. chelseathe Bayern Munichthe Borussia Dortmund and even at theOM, Ronaldo’s name has been linked to all of these clubs, without success. Back to Manchester Unitedthe Portuguese is not an indisputable holder under Eric Ten hagas evidenced by the derby of Manchester in front of City Sunday (6-3), defeat in which he did not even take part, remained on the bench all game.

No decision before the World Cup