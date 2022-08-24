Mercato: hard blow confirmed for Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – OM: top 10 best Marseille scorers against Paris

While Olympique de Marseille supporters began to dream of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in recent days, the journalist from La Provence, Alexandre Jacquin, showered the hopes of Marseille supporters by saying that OM would not have never studied the possibility of recruiting the striker from Manchester United and that there would never have been any discussions.

Cristiano Ronaldo is inaccessible for OM

Information confirmed by Foot Marseille, which announces that the former star of Real Madrid should not join the Marseille club before the end of the summer transfer window. “His salary is far too high for teams like OM and it’s a safe bet that he will continue with the Red Devils in the coming weeks,” said our colleagues.

⚪Ⓜ️ Info FM: denial on the Ronaldo track #TeamOM 👇 https://t.co/qbsaq6uRyd — FootMarseille.com (@FootMarseille) August 23, 2022