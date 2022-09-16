Football – Mercato

He announces it, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is sealed

Posted on September 16, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. by Arthur Montagne



While Cristiano Ronaldo has finally found his way back to the net, Erik ten Hag spoke about the situation of the Portuguese who had demanded his departure from Manchester United this summer. And the Red Devils coach is quite categorical in this case since he ensures that the fivefold Ballon d’Or is now fully integrated into the Mancunian project.

Thursday evening, Manchester United won on the lawn of the Sheriff Tiraspol in Europa League. So far nothing exceptional, but the meeting was marked by a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo who found the net after several weeks of scarcity, and especially a summer marked by desires to leave. The Portuguese failed to find a way out to leave Manchester United. But Erik ten Hag make sure everything is back to normal.

“He is totally committed to this project”

” He is really close. When he is in better shape, he will score more. He is totally committed to this project, totally involved, he also has relationships that are created around him in the field. He builds those connections, so I’m happy with that “, confided the coach of the Red Devils at a press conference after his team’s victory on Thursday evening.

