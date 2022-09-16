Entertainment

Mercato: He announces it, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is sealed

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

Football – Mercato

He announces it, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is sealed

Posted on September 16, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. by Arthur Montagne

While Cristiano Ronaldo has finally found his way back to the net, Erik ten Hag spoke about the situation of the Portuguese who had demanded his departure from Manchester United this summer. And the Red Devils coach is quite categorical in this case since he ensures that the fivefold Ballon d’Or is now fully integrated into the Mancunian project.

Thursday evening, Manchester United won on the lawn of the Sheriff Tiraspol in Europa League. So far nothing exceptional, but the meeting was marked by a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo who found the net after several weeks of scarcity, and especially a summer marked by desires to leave. The Portuguese failed to find a way out to leave Manchester United. But Erik ten Hag make sure everything is back to normal.

“He is totally committed to this project”

He is really close. When he is in better shape, he will score more. He is totally committed to this project, totally involved, he also has relationships that are created around him in the field. He builds those connections, so I’m happy with that “, confided the coach of the Red Devils at a press conference after his team’s victory on Thursday evening.

The strong message of Cristiano Ronaldo

Proof that Cristiano Ronaldo now seems fully focused on Manchester United, he posted a message on social networks to show his joy at finding the net. ” Happy to score and help the team win. Three important points, well done guys “, writes the star of Red Devils on his account instagram.

Related Articles

  • Mercato: A 100M€ plan is revealed for Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Mercato Mercato – OM: Towards a huge thunderclap for the future of Tudor?

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Patrick Dempsey’s makeover that has Grey’s Anatomy fans crazy

9 mins ago

Barça – Real Madrid: Dani Alves calls Cristiano Ronaldo a “bastard”

10 mins ago

Tomboy style: what it is, 7 looks ideas and how to wear it with style

19 mins ago

the singer is said to have a lookalike living in Kenya

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button