Football – Mercato

Mercato: Huge blowback for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Published on October 23, 2022 at 11:45 p.m.



Announced on the departure throughout the summer, Manchester United had finally retained Cristiano Ronaldo. After the latter refused to come into play against Tottenham last Thursday, the situation now seems very different. Which could benefit Chelsea, already interested during the last summer transfer window and who could come back to the charge in order to afford the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

Last season, everyone was on their feet to greet Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United. Author of 24 goals in all competitions, the Portuguese had allowed his team to win valuable victories.

Mercato: In the midst of turmoil, an incredible scenario is becoming clearer for Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/JX2qOURwrH pic.twitter.com/ZjpCjd9A9T — le10sport (@le10sport) October 23, 2022

Ronaldo sidelined

Now the situation is quite different. Erik ten Hag arrived on the bench Red Devils and Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be the Dutch coach’s preferred attacking option. Unhappy with his situation, the fivefold Ballon d’Or refused to come into play last Thursday against Tottenham (2-0), resulting in his exclusion from the group.

Chelsea are still interested