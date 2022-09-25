Mercato: Huge surprise in sight for Cristiano Ronaldo? A thunderclap is possible

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: Huge surprise in sight for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Posted on September 25, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. by Bernard Colas



Still at Manchester United despite his desires elsewhere during the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo entered his last year of contract and still has big ambitions for the rest of his career, with the ambition in particular to participate in the Euro 2024. The five-time Ballon d’Or sees several options available to him for his future, including a possible extension which still seemed impossible to imagine in recent weeks.

Great protagonist of the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo did not achieve his ends. Whereas Manchester United not playing in the Champions League this season, the Portuguese hoped to leave Old Trafford a year after his return. Eventually, despite rumors sending him to chelseaat theAtleticoto Sporting CP or even to Naples, the fivefold Ballon d’Or has not found a way out. According ESPN a club from Saudi Arabia would have tried their luck with a lucrative offer, but cristiano Ronaldo remains ambitious and has no plans to join the Middle East.

“I want to be part of this World Cup, but also play the next Euro”

On the occasion of the Quinas de Ouro gala organized in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo notably announced his intention to participate in Euro 2024, when he will be 39 years old. ” I still feel motivated, my ambition is great. I am in a team with young people. I want to be part of this World Cup, but also play the next Euro (in 2024) entrusted the number 7 of Manchester United. I am happy. It is with pride that I see the guys I have played with, with whom I will play. Diogo (Jota) even jokes with me: “you have played with everyone, you will become a carcass . »

Free at the end of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo is master of his destiny

A goal that seems to indicate that cristiano Ronaldo has no plans to travel to an exotic destination in the near future. What options are then available to the Portuguese number 7 for his future? Currently in his final year of contract, cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to discuss with the club of his choice from next January 1 for a free arrival for the 2023/24 season, unless he decides to force his departure from the winter transfer window, although Manchester United could shut the door on him. But ESPN ensures that a future at Old Trafford is also possible.

What if CR7 extended?