Football – Mercato

Mercato: Imminent outcome for the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera?

Published on October 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.



In a complicated period with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave the Mancunian club this summer. Announced in many clubs, the Portuguese has not left the Red Devils and his situation has not changed. But the fivefold Ballon d’Or remains at the heart of rumours, while the player could join the United States.

Willing to play Champions LeagueCristiano Ronaldo had decided to leave Manchester United this season. Despite all the work of his agent, Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese striker failed to find a base. But the fivefold Ballon d’Or would have a rather surprising proposition.

Inter Miami are considering Cristiano Ronaldo

In effect, The Sun announced that theInter-Miami would be ready to take action to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo. The franchise of David Beckham would like to welcome the quintuple Golden Ball. But this Saturday, we learned that an offer could be drawn straight from the United States.

A salary of 35M€ for Cristiano Ronaldo?

According to information from Daily Star I’Inter-Miami could offer a salary of around €35M per year to Cristiano Ronaldo to convince him to join the American franchise. The British media specifies that an offer will be transmitted to the fivefold Ballon d’Or only if it arrives freely in the United States.

