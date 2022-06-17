Mercato: In Barcelona, we are preparing a huge event for Lionel Messi
Football – Mercato – Barcelona
Last summer, FC Barcelona had to let Lionel Messi go. A heartbreak for everyone in Catalonia. Since then, the Argentine has bounced back to PSG but while he has made Blaugrana history, he has yet to receive a tribute to match his legend. However, this could soon be resolved according to Joan Laporta, current president of Barça.
For economic reasons, the FC Barcelona couldn’t extend Lionel Messi last summer. So, after spending 21 years in Catalonia, the Argentinian packed his bags and has since signed up with the PSG. But Messi will forever remain in the history of Barça and that is why we want to pay him a real tribute, he who did not have one when he left. Moreover, this Thursday, on the occasion of the Assembly of FC Barcelona, Joan Gaspartformer Blaugrana president, challenged the current management about this subject: “ Messi is Barca’s heritage. He deserves that we can say goodbye to him and that we remember all our lives what he gave to Barça. It wouldn’t be right for a legend like Messi to leave like this. It’s not important that he plays at PSG, it’s a myth and he will be for life. I ask the President that we pay him the tribute he deserves. We can’t forget it “.
Barça President @JoanLaportaFCB on Leo Messi: pic.twitter.com/O4QdZR28AN
—FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 16, 2022
“I am sad, we have to solve this”
Following this request for Joan Gaspart, Joan Laporta then took a stand regarding the tribute to Lionel Messi. Reported by Mundo Deportivothe president of FC Barcelona then blurted out: I’ve been sad since it happened. For me, Messi has always been at Barca. Circumstances did what we had to do, but that can’t spoil the homage we have to pay, sooner or later. I hope sooner. We will be able to pay tribute to this player who gave us so many years of glory and without him the last 20 years of Barça would not be the same. He was the cornerstone of our teams. I’m sad, we have to solve this. In any case, he has eternal gratitude for all he has done. “. While we left Lionel Messi at Barcelona in tears at the time of his departure, this time, it is for a huge party that we could see him again at Camp Nou. The appointment is thus made at FC Barcelona for this tribute to Lionel Messi. Now only remains to set the date to honor all the exploits of the Argentinian in the Blaugrana jersey, which will remain forever engraved in the history of Barça, but also in the history of football.
Related Articles
- Mercato: These players who want to leave PSG this summer
- Mercato Mercato – PSG: Leonardo fired by Qatar because of Kylian Mbappé? He answers