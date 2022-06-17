Mercato: In Barcelona, ​​​​we are preparing a huge event for Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on June 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. by Thibault Morlain

Last summer, FC Barcelona had to let Lionel Messi go. A heartbreak for everyone in Catalonia. Since then, the Argentine has bounced back to PSG but while he has made Blaugrana history, he has yet to receive a tribute to match his legend. However, this could soon be resolved according to Joan Laporta, current president of Barça.

For economic reasons, the FC Barcelona couldn’t extend Lionel Messi last summer. So, after spending 21 years in Catalonia, the Argentinian packed his bags and has since signed up with the PSG. But Messi will forever remain in the history of Barça and that is why we want to pay him a real tribute, he who did not have one when he left. Moreover, this Thursday, on the occasion of the Assembly of FC Barcelona, Joan Gaspartformer Blaugrana president, challenged the current management about this subject: “ Messi is Barca’s heritage. He deserves that we can say goodbye to him and that we remember all our lives what he gave to Barça. It wouldn’t be right for a legend like Messi to leave like this. It’s not important that he plays at PSG, it’s a myth and he will be for life. I ask the President that we pay him the tribute he deserves. We can’t forget it “.

Barça President @JoanLaportaFCB on Leo Messi: pic.twitter.com/O4QdZR28AN —FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 16, 2022

“I am sad, we have to solve this”