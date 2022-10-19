Football – Mercato

Mercato: In full ordeal, Cristiano Ronaldo receives significant support

Published on October 19, 2022 at 8:15 p.m.



This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo tried everything to join a new club. But the Portuguese finally stayed at Manchester United, where he saw an ordeal under the orders of Erik ten Hag. Despite everything, the 37-year-old striker continues to have support in the Premier League. Antonio Conte has not forgotten the effectiveness of Cristiano Ronaldo.

After a rather hectic transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo finally stayed at Manchester United. But since the arrival ofErik ten Hag on the bench Red Devils , the Portuguese is going through a delicate situation since he is no longer indisputable in the Mancunian eleven. The 37-year-old striker has to settle for a substitute role, which he finds difficult to accept.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: The Cristiano Ronaldo clan is preparing a dirty trick for the succession of Mbappé https://t.co/7vmj71da0I pic.twitter.com/jFuUpzTpzZ — le10sport (@le10sport) October 19, 2022

“I have enormous admiration for him”

But even though, Cristiano Ronaldo continue to have support Premier Leagueincluding that ofAntonio Conte. ” I’m the last person to doubt Cristiano, because last season he scored three goals against us. I’m crossing my fingers that it doesn’t happen again. We lost to him, not to United. It continues to make the difference. Along with Messi, Ronaldo has made footballing history over the past 10/15 years. I have a huge admiration for him “said the coach of Tottenham on the sidelines of the meeting against Manchester United this Wednesday in remarks reported by AS .

Ronaldo still on the way?

Waiting, Cristiano Ronaldo keep taking your pain patiently Manchester United. But he would still not have ruled out the idea of ​​a departure, as his contract expires next June. To be continued…