Mercato: In place of Cristiano Ronaldo, are you going to the clash?

Posted on August 20, 2022 at 08:00 by Dan Marciano



The situation is tense around Cristiano Ronaldo. Eager to play in the next Champions League, the 37-year-old Portuguese player would push to leave Manchester United this summer. But for its part, the English club does not intend to release him as Erik Ten Hag reminded again this Friday. So in your opinion, should the star force his departure, even if it means going into a clash with his leaders?

Cristiano Ronaldo likes to be talked about during the summer. Last year, the Portuguese star was already in the headlines because of his desires elsewhere. Unhappy at the Juventusthe player had pushed hard to join the Premier League. As he seemed to be heading Manchester Citythe striker finally made the choice of the heart by joining his former team Manchester United. But a later, the English leaders certainly did not imagine seeing Ronaldo claim his transfer. It is, however, the case.

Ronaldo has no intention of staying at Manchester United

37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is at the twilight of his career. At this stage, the player does not intend to play the big roles in secondary competitions such as the Europa League. Accustomed to the bursts of the Champions League, the striker would like to play (one last time?) this tournament this season, which Manchester United can’t give him. Behind the scenes, Ronaldo would have asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find a way out. But the Red Devils do they intend to part ways with the Portuguese this summer? No way.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is in our plans”

Still present at a press conference this Friday, Erik Ten Hag reiterated its desire to keep Cristiano Ronaldo this season, despite his desire for a change of scenery. “ I repeat the same thing, Cristiano is in our plans. That’s what I can say. I don’t know why he’s the center of attention. It was the performance of the team and the attitude of the whole team, including Ronaldo “confided the coach of Manchester United. The player could therefore tread the lawn ofOld Trafford next Monday to face liverpool in Premier League.

Not a lot of solutions for Ronaldo

It remains to know the reception reserved by the Mancunian supporters, who could make him pay for his desires to leave. But in case of transfer, where could bounce Ronaldo ? There are not many tracks. As announced by le10Sport.com, the PSG is not interested, just like the real Madrid. Announced as an emergency exit, the Borussia Dortmund also closed the door. “ I love this player, it sure is a lovely idea to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact between the people involved. That’s why we have to stop talking about it ” said Hans-Joachim Watzke, president of the German team. the SportingPortugal could be a solution, but Ronaldo would not intend to return to his native country. A departure to MLS has also been mentioned, but the player could stay in Europe for at least another season. While the two parties camp on their positions, the tension could rise in the last hours of the transfer window.

