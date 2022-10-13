Football – Mercato

Mercato: In the middle of Calvary, Cristiano Ronaldo receives a strong message

Published on October 13, 2022 at 08:10



Sometimes sidelined by Erik ten Hag this season, Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a real ordeal. As his contract expires next June, the Portuguese is not sure if he will continue with the Red Devils. Despite everything, the 37-year-old continues to respond. Erik ten Hag did not fail to congratulate him at a press conference on Wednesday.

Since the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo is faced with a situation he has almost never faced in his career. After trying to leave this summer, the Portuguese is no longer really unanimous in the eyes ofErik ten Hag. Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a real ordeal, which could push him out as his contract expires next June.

Mercato: In trouble in Manchester, Ronaldo made a big decision https://t.co/fqQB9SrRbf pic.twitter.com/yS0lbT2MRa — le10sport (@le10sport) October 10, 2022

Ronaldo responds to ten Hag on the pitch

But faced with Everton this Sunday (2-1), Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of the injuryAnthony Martial to enter the game earlier than expected and respond present. And he quickly proved decisive, scoring the second goal for Red Devils just before halftime. The Portuguese sent a message to Erik ten Hag field manager.

“I want to get the best out of him”