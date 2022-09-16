Entertainment

Mercato: In the midst of a struggle, Cristiano Ronaldo receives a strong message

In the midst of a struggle, Cristiano Ronaldo receives a strong message

Posted on September 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. by Bernard Colas

Wishing to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately found no takers. The Portuguese will therefore evolve at Old Trafford at least until this winter, he who does not necessarily appear as an indisputable holder in the eyes of Erik ten Hag. A situation that makes people talk a few weeks before the World Cup, but the Portuguese coach is not worried.

Despite his desire to leave, Cristiano Ronaldo is still a player of Manchester United nowadays. Jorge Mendes has however made the effort to find a base for its client, but no club has decided to position itself concretely. cristiano Ronaldo begins its second season with the Red Devils, as his status changed to the Old Trafford side.

Cristiano Ronaldo still struggling at Manchester United

After six days of First League, cristiano Ronaldo only counts one start so far and has still not found the net. A situation which is not ideal a few weeks before the World Cup, while the English press ensures that the fivefold Ballon d’Or has not drawn a line under a transfer during the winter transfer window. On his side, Fernando Santosthe coach of the Portugalis not worried.

“No one doubts that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be important for the Seleção”

Called by Fernando Santos for the next Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and Spain, cristiano Ronaldo still has the confidence of his coach. ” I have no worrieshe said at a press conference, relayed by O Jogo. Later he will play, he will start against the Sheriff. With him and with all the others, I have this attention, I try to understand what situation they are in, if they are playing, if they are going to play, when they are not playing, what is happening. No one doubts that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be important for the Seleção. »

