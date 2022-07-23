Mercato: It gets seriously complicated for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato

Posted on July 23 at 11:30 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet



Only a year after his return, Cristiano Ronaldo could already pack his bags and leave Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese would have made it clear that he did not intend to stay with the Red Devils, who will not play in the Champions League next season. The 37-year-old striker would thus offer his services to several clubs in Europe, including Atletico de Madrid. While he would be ready to make a great sacrifice to join the Colchoneros, his transfer would be seriously complicated.

Last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo made a resounding return to Manchester United. Only, everything did not really go as planned for the Portuguese. If from a personal point of view his season is satisfactory (24 goals in 38 appearances), the observation is not the same on the collective level. next season, Manchester United will not play in the Champions League. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo could well leave the Red Devils only a year after his return. For the past few weeks, the five-time Ballon d’Or has been applying to many clubs in Europe. But until now, he would have suffered only refusals. Cristiano Ronaldo would even be ready to put on the tunic of theAtlético de Madridrival of real Madrid, to compete in the Champions League. And he could even make an exit to facilitate his transfer.

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo receives a response from Atlético for his transfer https://t.co/raPmSCWMCT pic.twitter.com/bQNB7xmBFA — le10sport (@le10sport) July 21, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to lower his salary to join Atletico…

According to information from the journalist of Report matteo moretto, Cristiano Ronaldo could make an immense sacrifice to join theAtlético de Madrid this summer. Indeed, the Portuguese would be ready to greatly reduce his salary to wear the jersey of Colchoneros next season. But even if the team of Diego Simeone has greater leeway in terms of its salary limit following the extensions of Thomas Lemar and of Jan Oblakthings would not be easy for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.

… but the club will have to sell to welcome him

Despite the desire of the fivefold Ballon d’Or to reduce his emoluments, theAtlético de Madrid will still have to part with a big name to assume his arrival this summer according to the DailyMail . We can think of Antoine Griezmann or Joao Felix. But those departures seem rather unlikely, at least for now. Moreover, this condition is not the only obstacle to the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo towards the Colchoneros this summer.

The supporters are not thrilled by his arrival

Indeed, supporters of theAtlético de Madrid wouldn’t really be thrilled with an arrival of the 37-year-old striker. The latter would reproach him for his age, claiming that he is no longer in top form. But above all, they would not have yet digested the elimination against the Juventus in the 2018-2019 edition of the Champions League. Author of a hat-trick, Cristiano Ronaldo had been the main architect of this bitter failure. Taken in the euphoria of the moment, the Portuguese had sent a message to Diego Simeone on the pitch mimicking his celebration with his private parts. The supporters would have perceived this as a lack of respect and would still not have accepted the thing. As a result, they would feel that they do not need Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. It remains to see the leaders of theAtlético de Madrid will still go to the end of the file despite the refusal of the fans. To be continued…