Mercato: It is becoming clearer for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

It is becoming clearer for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo would have requested his departure from Manchester United a few weeks ago. The player would absolutely like to play the Champions League next season, which is not possible with the Red Devils. If Manchester United closes the door for the moment, the rumors continue to fuse. Sky Sport has therefore taken stock of the latest information…
Just one year after his incredible comeback, Cristiano Ronaldo would have already asked Manchester United to let him go. The Portuguese would be disappointed with his team which has not even managed to qualify for the next Champions League, a competition that absolutely wants to play Ronaldo. During a recent meeting with his club, the Lusitanian would have reiterated his desire to leave and Jorge Mendes even asked to terminate his contract. Manchester United would still have refused to let go of his star this summer, as has been the case since the start of the soap opera.
Cristiano Ronaldo in all the rumors
But the inflexible position of Manchester United on this file does not dampen the rumors of departure. Thereby, Cristiano Ronaldo has already been linked to several clubs: NaplesI’AS Roma, chelseathe Bayern Munichthe PSGthe Sporting and even the FC Barcelona. The latter, however, has just failed the fivefold Ballon d’Or, as chelsea and the Bayern Munich before him. The exit doors are therefore shrinking and only one team seems to still be in the race to welcome him: theAtletico Madrid. A one-year loan had even been mentioned. But there too, the operation would seem complex to carry out from a financial point of view. President Enrique Cerezo had even cooled the rumor.
A departure still relevant
And this Saturday, the journalist from Sky Sports Florian Plettenberg took stock of the case. Thus, the journalist first confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo would still like to leave Manchester United this summer as he wants to play in the Champions League next year. Then, the Portuguese’s entourage would have assured all the clubs to which it was offered that it was not a question of money and that Ronaldo would even be ready to drastically reduce his salary. Finally, a return to Sporting would not be to be excluded if it were done in the form of a loan.