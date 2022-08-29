Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: It’s confirmed for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on July 30, 2022 at 10:15 p.m. by Amadou Diawara



While he would like to leave Manchester United at all costs, Cristiano Ronaldo has boycotted the resumption of training. Absent this Friday against Atlético, CR7 announced that he will play the friendly match this Sunday against Rayo Vallecano. In the process, Erik ten Hag confirmed the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo for this meeting.

Determined to play Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked his management to let him go in the event of a good offer this summer. And to put pressure on Manchester United, CR7 has decided not to show up for the resumption of training led by Erik ten Hag. Knowing that no club would have made an offer for his transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to see the Red Devils terminate his contract. However, the management of Manchester United would not have responded favorably to the last request for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Sunday the king plays”

Not called up for the head-to-head against theAtletico de Madrid of this Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo will be there to face the Rayo Vallecano Sunday, as he revealed himself. “Sunday the king plays” wrote CR7 on instagram this Friday.

“CR7 will be in the squad for tomorrow’s game”