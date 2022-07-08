Mercato. It’s official, Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent from Manchester United’s Asia tour

Is there water in the gas at Manchester United? The latest information of the day, the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo from the group of players who will participate in the club’s tour of Asia in July, in any case suggests it. This Friday, the club revealed the names of the footballers who will travel to Thailand and Australia for pre-season matches. In this press release, it is stated: “Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the group leaving for Thailand because he has been granted additional leave to settle a family problem”.

?? #MUTOUR22 SQUAD?? Erik has named a 3??1??-man squad to travel to Thailand and Australia this pre-season… ????#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2022

According to several English media, this absence is actually motivated by the desire to leave expressed by the Portuguese star at the start of the transfer window. According to Sky Sport, the Red Devils are now open to offers to part ways with the 37-year-old striker, just one after returning to Manchester.