Mercato: Jorge Mendes at work, Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen his future club

After a very turbulent summer during which he sought to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has not finished talking about him. The Portuguese would still like to pack up and would benefit from the support of Erik ten Hag, eager to turn the page. If the options are scarce for the fivefold Ballon d’Or, a club would still hold the rope in the event of a transfer.

Not wanting to miss a new participation in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo did everything possible during the last summer transfer window to find a new club. The tracks were numerous for the Portuguese, quoted on the side of the Bayern Munichfrom Borussia Dortmundof chelseaof the’Atletico or even Sporting CP. Finally, no concrete steps have been taken for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, always at Manchester United.

Ten Hag wants to turn the page CR7

Since then, the situation of the fivefold Ballon d’Or has not improved on the side of Old Trafford. cristiano Ronaldo scored just one goal in his 9 appearances for Manchester United, enough to make England react. The case CR7 is mentioned at each meeting of the Red Devils, enough to irritate Eric ten hag, eager to turn the page. According 90min UK the Dutchman is said to be frustrated with the commotion around the Portuguese, believing that it complicates his job at the helm of Manchester United. If he would be satisfied with the behavior of his star, Erik ten Hag would have nevertheless asked his management to make an effort to complete the transfer of Ronaldounder contract until the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo would still target Sporting