Mercato: Jorge Mendes at work, Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen his future club

Published on October 8, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

After a very turbulent summer during which he sought to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has not finished talking about him. The Portuguese would still like to pack up and would benefit from the support of Erik ten Hag, eager to turn the page. If the options are scarce for the fivefold Ballon d’Or, a club would still hold the rope in the event of a transfer.

Not wanting to miss a new participation in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo did everything possible during the last summer transfer window to find a new club. The tracks were numerous for the Portuguese, quoted on the side of the Bayern Munichfrom Borussia Dortmundof chelseaof the’Atletico or even Sporting CP. Finally, no concrete steps have been taken for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, always at Manchester United.

Ten Hag wants to turn the page CR7

Since then, the situation of the fivefold Ballon d’Or has not improved on the side of Old Trafford. cristiano Ronaldo scored just one goal in his 9 appearances for Manchester United, enough to make England react. The case CR7 is mentioned at each meeting of the Red Devils, enough to irritate Eric ten hag, eager to turn the page. According 90min UKthe Dutchman is said to be frustrated with the commotion around the Portuguese, believing that it complicates his job at the helm of Manchester United. If he would be satisfied with the behavior of his star, Erik ten Hag would have nevertheless asked his management to make an effort to complete the transfer of Ronaldounder contract until the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo would still target Sporting

A departure that would always be welcomed cristiano Ronaldo. According to 90min, Jorge Mendes would have received the green light to relaunch the search to find a base for his client, despite the rare opportunities that should arise in the middle of the winter transfer window. cristiano Ronaldo would like for its part to return to Sporting CP, the club where he began his career, ready for its part to repatriate the Portuguese star. the Sporting remains well placed to qualify in its Champions League group despite its last defeat against theOM (4-1) this season, an additional argument in the decision of CR7.

