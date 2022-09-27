Mercato: Jorge Mendes derailed a transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo
Jorge Mendes derailed an XXL transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo
Posted on September 27, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet
In the summer of 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo made a resounding return to Manchester United. However, his transfer window was rather hectic, the Portuguese also being announced for the side of rival Manchester City. However, the deal could never be done for several reasons, including some issues on the side of the five-time Ballon d’Or clan with Jorge Mendes.
After a mixed spell at the Juventuswhere he never knew how to take his team far in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo made a resounding return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021. However, rumors arose regarding the future of the Portuguese, who was also announced very close to Manchester City. But in the end, the deal did not happen for several reasons.
Mercato: New sensational revelation about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/h4718SgL1H pic.twitter.com/La1kqIo8zJ
— le10sport (@le10sport) September 25, 2022
Ronaldo was rejected by Manchester City
As reported Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside, Cristiano Ronaldo would in fact never have come close to joining Manchester City before returning to Manchester United. While Juventus was happy and ready to accept the transfer, the board of directors and the technical staff of the Citizens would never have approved 100% of the arrival of the fivefold Ballon d’Or.
Some problems with Jorge Mendes caused the operation to fail
Some issues on the side of Cristiano Ronaldowith his agent Jorge Mendes, would also have derailed the operation, although the Italian journalist did not give more details. Eventually, the Portuguese made his return to Manchester United. And according to Fabrizio Romanotoday’s 37-year-old striker was very happy to join the Red Devils when they appeared for him.
