Mercato: Jorge Mendes derailed a transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato

Jorge Mendes derailed an XXL transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on September 27, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet



In the summer of 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo made a resounding return to Manchester United. However, his transfer window was rather hectic, the Portuguese also being announced for the side of rival Manchester City. However, the deal could never be done for several reasons, including some issues on the side of the five-time Ballon d’Or clan with Jorge Mendes.

After a mixed spell at the Juventuswhere he never knew how to take his team far in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo made a resounding return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021. However, rumors arose regarding the future of the Portuguese, who was also announced very close to Manchester City. But in the end, the deal did not happen for several reasons.

Mercato: New sensational revelation about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/h4718SgL1H pic.twitter.com/La1kqIo8zJ — le10sport (@le10sport) September 25, 2022

Ronaldo was rejected by Manchester City

As reported Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside , Cristiano Ronaldo would in fact never have come close to joining Manchester City before returning to Manchester United. While Juventus was happy and ready to accept the transfer, the board of directors and the technical staff of the Citizens would never have approved 100% of the arrival of the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

Some problems with Jorge Mendes caused the operation to fail