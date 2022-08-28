Football – Mercato

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, this star will not come to Ligue 1

Posted on August 28, 2022 at 05:00 by Thomas Bourseau



Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo who has never played in Ligue 1, Edinson Cavani has already walked the lawns of the elite clubs of French football at PSG. But like Ronaldo, an arrival of Cavani in France would no longer be relevant. Explanations.

It has now been some time since the name ofEdinson Cavani is related toOGC Nice. Free of any contract since his departure from Manchester United this summer, The Matador could he find the Ligue 1 he dominated with the PSG ? RMC Sports recently revealed that Lucian favré was doing Cavani a priority file.

Cavani will not return to Ligue 1

However, it would seem that the return ofEdinson Cavani is not on the right track at all. According to information provided by Fabrizio Romano in recent hours, the future of the Uruguayan would indeed be written on the side of La Liga, a championship he has never known. His final decision should be taken very soon according to the Italian journalist and since February, Cavani would only have eyes for the elite of Spanish football.

Real Sociedad and Valencia discuss Cavani’s contract

Besides, a two-club race would take place behind the scenes. always according to Fabrizio Romanothe Real Society and the FC Valencia would be the finalists of this big operation and would go blow for blow to succeed in obtaining the endorsement of the player. Discussions would continue and revolve around the terms of his future contract.