Mercato: Lionel Messi, already a very good move for Paris

On the ground, the figures were constantly recalled. Even dissected, and above all judged by a good number of observers. Lionel Messi, the Argentine star who left FC Barcelona almost a year ago, scored eleven goals and fourteen assists with PSG last year. All in thirty-four disputed matches.

But if we trust the words of Nasser al-Khelaïfi, questioned by our colleagues from Parisian, the arrival of the Pulga is already a success. And we’re not just talking about sports. “Money is important. We don’t want to lose money. Take Messi: we’ve made an incredible deal, on and off the pitch. Less than a year later, he’s already paid for it.”

to summarize

Arrived from FC Barcelona last summer, Lionel Messi has not, on the ground, achieved the feats expected with PSG. However, there is another obvious fact: financially, his transfer would already be an excellent thing for the leaders of the capital club.

