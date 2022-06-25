Mercato: Lionel Messi, already a very good move for Paris

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG-INFO GOAL! Leonardo (again) rejected by an Interist

On the ground, the figures were constantly recalled. Even dissected, and above all judged by a good number of observers. Lionel Messi, the Argentine star who left FC Barcelona almost a year ago, scored eleven goals and fourteen assists with PSG last year. All in thirty-four disputed matches.

But if we trust the words of Nasser al-Khelaïfi, questioned by our colleagues from Parisian, the arrival of the Pulga is already a success. And we’re not just talking about sports. “Money is important. We don’t want to lose money. Take Messi: we’ve made an incredible deal, on and off the pitch. Less than a year later, he’s already paid for it.”

🎙 @DanielRiolo : “Al-Khelaïfi’s big lie is therefore June 21. For the first time, he has taken a rake. And he is determined not to assume. And since he does not want to assume, he will tell another story. We are going to tell the story.” @BigMat_France pic.twitter.com/rQ5uPUODPW — After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) June 21, 2022