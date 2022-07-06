Mercato: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo soon reunited?

Football – Mercato

For more than a decade now, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been on the football planet. Their duel ignited all the fans when they were at FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Here they are now in different championships. However, soon, it is not excluded that we will see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo again in the same place, associated in the same team. But which ?

This transfer market is already panicking the counters and it would still be far from over. After the big transfers fromErling Braut Haaland, Darwin Nunez or Aurelien Tchouameniother huge operations could be recorded like Neymarbut also the two footballing superstars, namely Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Today at PSG and to Manchester United, the Argentinian and the Portuguese could look elsewhere this summer. What then allow Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to finally play together?

A dream duo for PSG?

Everyone has dreamed of it, maybe it’s this summer that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could finally be on the same team. But where ? Seeing this amazing duo might be possible at PSG. Although rumors announce the Argentinian on the departure, others explain that Christopher Galtier would do Messi an indisputable owner. Beside this there is Cristiano Ronaldo who would like to leave Manchester United. And among the destinations that return, there is once again the PSG. Moreover, according to the latest echoes from England, in order to play the Champions League, CR7 would be willing to work hard and take a big pay cut. What then allows the PSG to associate the sevenfold and the fivefold Ballon d’Or?

An association… with FC Barcelona?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could also end up on the side of the FC Barcelona. Indeed, according to information from The Chiringuito , the Argentinian would already like to return to the Blaugrana. For it, Messi would then have called Xavi and he would now wait for a sign from Joan Laporta. Side by side, there is AS who released a huge amount of information. In effect, Jorge Mendesagent of Cristiano Ronaldowould have recently met Joan Laportachairman of the FC Barcelonain order to evoke a possible arrival of CR7 at Camp Nou.

