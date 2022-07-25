Mercato. Lionel Messi back at FC Barcelona? Club president Joan Laporta relaunches

FC Barcelona still hasn’t turned the page on Lionel Messi. A year after the departure of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or to Paris Saint-Germain, the name of the Argentine star was once again invited into the discussions after the friendly Clasico won by Barça against Real Madrid (1-0) , on the night of Saturday to Sunday, in Las Vegas.

“I am indebted to him”

Barca president Joan Laporta even hinted that he still believes in the 35-year-old forward’s return to Catalonia in an interview with ESPN after his team’s victory.

“I believe, I hope and I wish that the Messi chapter at Barça is not over. And I think it’s our responsibility to make sure that this chapter that’s still open […] have a much more splendid end than it was. »

The Catalan leader also expressed remorse over Messi’s non-renewal last summer which precipitated his departure. “Do I feel indebted to him? Morally, as president of Barça, I think I did what I had to do. But also as president of Barça and on a personal level, I think I am indebted to him.did he declare.