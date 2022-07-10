Mercato Live: a new recruit at LOSC

The clubs have begun the big maneuvers and the transfer window is well underway this time. Top Mercato’s live stream allows you to read all the day’s information (rumors and official announcements) at a glance.

Live football transfers

10:24 p.m.: free since leaving Montpellier, defender Junior Sambia could continue his career with Salernitana, according to The Team.

10:01 p.m.: Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is expected in Turin next week to discuss Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

9:40 p.m.: the Catalan media take stock of the case of Brazilian winger Raphinha (Leeds United), announced at FC Barcelona.

9:05 p.m.: Recruited for 17 million euros, Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez spoke about his ambitions with Manchester City.

8:40 p.m.: the management of Tottenham has, according to The Guardiana plan in mind for England striker Harry Kane.

OFFICIAL – 8:01 p.m.: a new recruit in Lille. LOSC hires attacking midfielder Rémy Cabella for one season plus an optional year.

7:40 p.m.: at the end of the aspiring contract at Paris Saint-Germain, Wilson Odobert must according to The Parisian sign a first professional contract with Troyes.

OFFICIAL – 7:19 p.m.: Algerian attacking midfielder Youcef Belaïli is back for a year with Stade Brestois, until June 2023.

🇩🇿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗲𝗳 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗶̈𝗹𝗶 is back one more season with Stade Brestois! 🔴⚪⚔

🤝 𝗔𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗮 𝗥𝗛, temporary agency, CDD, CDI#TeamPirates 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/I1kMvZ1HTn – Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) July 10, 2022

6:40 p.m.: a Napoli leader spoke clearly about the future of Kalidou Koulibaly and Victor Osimhen, to the Italian media.

6:13 p.m.: expected at Juventus Turin, French midfielder Paul Pogba took part in the resumption of training for the Italian club.

5:40 p.m.: Olympique de Marseille would not intend to recruit Joaquin Correa, the Argentine striker from Inter Milan, according to the site spaziointer.

5:01 p.m.: the Moroccan Football Federation has called into question the rumor of the departure of its national coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

4:40 p.m.: according Direct GolBayern Munich would claim a new sum for their Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

4:19 p.m.: according to Mundo Deportivothe Portuguese striker of FC Barcelona Francisco Trincao will engage with Sporting Portugal through a loan with compulsory purchase option.

4:01 p.m.: Questioned by journalists, the president of Olympique Lyonnais Jean-Michel Aulas spoke about the future of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

3:40 p.m.: according to The athleticBrighton and Hove Albion want to extend the contract of Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, courted by Manchester City.

3:01 p.m.: Sky Sports It is understood that Manchester City’s England striker Raheem Sterling will begin his medical visit with Chelsea on Sunday.

2:19 p.m.: according to ProvenceBrazilian attacking midfielder Luis Henrique will join Botafogo on a loan deal that includes a near-compulsory €8m purchase option.

1:40 p.m.: Paris Saint-Germain intend to claim 35 million euros for Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to The Team. Juventus Turin and Manchester United are monitoring his situation.

OFFICIAL – 1:12 p.m.: young England defender Omar Richards leaves Bayern Munich for Nottingham Forest. The Premier League-promoted club signed him to a four-year contract.

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Omar Richards ❤️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PL — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 10, 2022

12:40 p.m.: according to information from SunCristiano Ronaldo reportedly picked up a “six-figure” bonus in early July at the start of his second year on contract with Manchester United.

12:14 p.m.: according The Team, the PSG would have targeted the Niçois Khephren Thuram (21 years old). Idrissa Gueye and Danilo Pereira, considered undesirable in the French capital, could be integrated into the deal.