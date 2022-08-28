Entertainment

Mercato Live: a suitor gives up for Ronaldo

The clubs have launched the major maneuvers concerning their summer recruitment. Top Mercato’s live stream allows you to read all the day’s information (rumors and official announcements) at a glance.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United

The transfer window information for this Sunday, August 28


10:59 p.m.: RMC Sports indicates that the former defender of Olympique de Marseille, Alvaro Gonzalez, has signed up for a season with the Saudis of Al Nassr.

10:40 p.m.: Montpellier striker Elye Wahi will stay in Hérault. “This year, I am in Montpellier, I am very happy to be there and I will continue my progress in Montpellier”he told Prime Video.

10:13 p.m.: according The Parisian, the Spanish midfielder from Naples Fabian Ruiz will undergo his medical examination on Monday before his effective arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, for five years. Estimated amount of the deal: 25 million euros.

9:40 p.m.: FC Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany told DAZN that the club wants to complete departures before the end of the transfer window.

OFFICIAL – 9:02 p.m.: Ligue 2 club Nîmes Olympique is recruiting central defender Nasser Djiga, on loan without an option to buy from FC Basel.

8:40 p.m.: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future and the final days of the summer transfer window.

8:01 p.m.: on Prime VideoOlympique Lyonnais coach Peter Bosz has returned to the transfer of Lucas Paqueta to West Ham United. “That’s a shame. He’s a good player, but we also have good players to replace Lucas. This is soccer.”

7:40 p.m.: young Paris Saint-Germain striker Kenny Nagera will be loaned with an option to buy to Lorient, we learn The Parisian.

7:05 p.m.: Philippe Montanier called for recruits from the management of Toulouse, in a press briefing. “We will discuss with the president to see if we can continue like this. Maybe we will need a little more strength.”

6:40 p.m.: are his players disturbed by the transfer window? Nice coach Lucien Favre responded to the press.

6:19 p.m.: According to the words of Ruben Amorim, the coach of Sporting Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave Manchester United. “I don’t guarantee anything, Cristiano Ronaldo is a Manchester United player and I think he will continue to be.”

OFFICIAL – 6:01 p.m.: AS Roma enlists Andrea Belotti (ex-Torino). The Italian striker has signed up with La Louve for one season, plus two optional years.

5:22 p.m.: according Sportthe Dutch striker of FC Barcelona Memphis Depay did not follow up on interest from Real Sociedad.

4:40 p.m.: Ludovic Blas will remain at FC Nantes. The French attacking midfielder has closed the suspense on his future with Prime Video.

4:01 p.m.: Juventus Turin is thinking of Amine Gouiri. According to The Teamthe Old Lady is aiming for a loan with an option to buy the French striker from Nice.

3:40 p.m.: Manchester United are closing in on an XXL deal with Ajax Amsterdam for Brazilian attacking midfielder Antony, says Sky Sports.

3:19 p.m.: thanks to the sale to Chelsea of ​​Wesley Fofana, AS Saint-Etienne will recover between 8 and 10 million euros according to Progress.

3:01 p.m.: according The SunManchester City will be able to take action in January to the tune of 100 million euros.

2:40 p.m.: the transfer to West Ham United of Lucas Paqueta, estimated at just over 60 million euros, will allow Olympique Lyonnais to achieve the best sale in its history.

2:12 p.m.: In a press conference, Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers called for a replacement after Wesley Fofana left Chelsea.

1:40 p.m.: on instagramSpanish midfielder Ander Herrera posted a farewell message for Paris Saint-Germain.

1:06 p.m.: Wesley Fofana will undergo his medical examination prior to his transfer to Chelsea this Sunday, according to Fabrizio Romano.

12:40 p.m.: according to DailyMailRalf Rangnick would be at the origin of the failure of the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea.

12:04 p.m.: Anthony Martial could finally extend his contract until June 2026 with the Red Devils.

10:57 a.m.: Lucas Paqueta will quickly commit to West Ham. The Brazilian has arrived in London for his medical examination.

10:40 a.m.: several “undesirables” are on track to stay at OM. A situation that annoys Pablo Longoria.

10:14 a.m.: Luciano Spalletti has put a chill on the Cristiano Ronaldo rumor at Napoli.

9:40 a.m.: at Barça, Memphis Depay would have refused to join Real Sociedad. For his part, Pierre-Eymerick Aubameyang is still hesitating between Manchester United and Chelsea.

8:11 a.m.: Lens midfielder Seko Fofona admitted that a departure could not be ruled out in the last days of the summer transfer window. According The TeamRennes could try their luck.

The Top 3 transfer window news from the day before

