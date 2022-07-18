Mercato Live: a track still flies for Cristiano Ronaldo

The clubs have launched the major maneuvers concerning their summer recruitment. Top Mercato’s live stream allows you to read all the day’s information (rumors and official announcements) at a glance.





4:40 p.m.: while Bayern Munich seem very close to a total agreement with Juventus Turin for the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt, the Old Lady is waiting to complete the Brazilian Bremer file to let go of the Dutch defender.

4:22 p.m.: according to brandCristiano Ronaldo has no chance of joining Atlético Madrid.

4 p.m.: after three seasons at Stade de Reims, Pretrag Rajkovic (26) could offer himself a new challenge in La Liga on the Mallorca side.

3:50 p.m.: it is now official. AC Milan announced on Monday the extension of Zlatan Ibrahimovic until 2023, when his contract ended on June 30.

3:40 p.m.: announced on the departure by some media, the central defender of Paris Saint-Germain Presnel Kimpembe would hesitate to follow up on Chelsea’s approach. The world champion remains very attached to the Parisian club.

3:10 p.m.: a time announced in the sights of Olympique de Marseille, Gerard Deulofeu (28) should finally join Udinese according to information from The Gazzetta dello Sport this Monday.

2:40 p.m.: the Brazilian Marcelo would have been offered to Olympique Lyonnais but the Rhone club would not have followed up on this approach.

2:15 p.m.: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has extended his contract with AC Milan until 2023 according to Sky Sports.

1:55 p.m.: free since the end of his adventure with Rodez (Ligue 2), Enzo Zidane signed up on Monday for the Spanish club Fuenlabrada (Spanish D3).

✅ / FICHAJE / Enzo Zidane, quality of service to Fuenla#BienvenidoEnzoZidane — CF Fuenlabrada (@Fuenla) July 18, 2022

12:40 p.m.: Argentinian central defender Lisandro Martinez will enter the ranking of the ten most expensive players in the history of Manchester United.

OFFICIAL – 12:15 p.m.: Chelsea announce the appointment of Tom Glick as chairman in charge of current affairs, replacing Marina Granovskaia.

Chelsea FC appoints President of Business. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2022

11:58 a.m.: Robert Lewandowski gave his first words as a new FC Barcelona player to the club’s official media.

11:40 a.m.: courted, Raul Gonzalez will continue his mission as coach of Real Madrid Castilla, according to the daily brand.

11:19 a.m.: interviewed by PictureOliver Kahn has not closed the door to an arrival of English striker from Tottenham Harry Kane, replacing Robert Lewandowski.

OFFICIAL – 11:02 a.m.: after a stint in France by Rodez, midfielder Enzo Zidane continues the course of his career with the shirt of Fuenlabrada, Spanish third division club.

10:40 a.m.: Olympique de Marseille is in advanced negotiations, according to RMC Sportsfor the arrival of the Spanish goalkeeper of Celta Vigo Ruben Blanco.

10:20 a.m.: Paulo Dybala at AS Roma, it’s settled. As indicated by Sky Italiathe Argentinian has taken the direction of Portugal for his medical visit with the club of the capital, where the former player of Juventus Turin will sign until June 2025.

OFFICIAL – 10:01 a.m.: Troyes hires defender Andreas Bruus. The right side has signed a five-year contract in favor of the Aube team, until June 2027.

𝑉𝑒𝑙𝑘𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑛 𝐴𝑛𝑑𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑠 🇩🇰🗡 ESTAC is happy to register the arrival of Dane Andreas Bruus (23 years old). The right side is committed for five seasons in Blue & White 👉 https://t.co/1tXoD2fCHQ#TeamEstac #VelkommenAndreas 💙 pic.twitter.com/QnuoBHTcT6 — ESTAC Troyes (@estac_officiel) July 18, 2022

09:45: Yann Sommer’s arrival in Nice could be complicated due to the long-term extension offer proposed by Borussia Mönchengladbach to the Swiss goalkeeper, we learn The Team.

09:19: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reportedly claims ace validated an arrival of the Portuguese striker from Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo.

09:01: Sky Italia believes he knows the contract offered by AS Roma to Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, without a club since leaving Juventus Turin.

08:10: Robert Lewandowski has found his future FC Barcelona teammates in the United States. The Polish striker from Bayern Munich will join the Blaugrana for a transfer of around 50 million euros excluding bonuses.

