Mercato Live: Chelsea on the attack for Ronaldo

Mercato information for this Wednesday, August 10

2:40 p.m.: the Rennes transfer window could still be agitated in the coming days. Several elements would be monitored for possible transfers. AC Milan would think for example of Baptiste Santamaria, while Benjamin Bourigeaud is looking for a way out.

OFFICIAL – 2:27 p.m.: OM formalized the arrival of Alexis Sanchez. The player passed his medical examination and signed his contract on Wednesday.

🎥 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝘀

🎬 𝗘𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗜𝗫

✍️ “𝗘𝗹 𝗡𝗶𝗻̃𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮” #WelcomeToMars 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗮́𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘇 🛸🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/wooByhm8sg – Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) August 10, 2022

2:22 p.m.: Manchester City would not be keen to let go of Bernardo Silva this transfer window. Barça would have been rejected by the English team in recent hours.

2:02 p.m.: FC Barcelona and Chelsea are close to agreeing on the transfer of Frenkie de Jong. The operation could succeed for an amount of 80 million euros.

1:40 p.m.: Raphinha could join the ranks of Atlético MG. The departure of Mauro Icardi took the lead in the wing. And Juventus of Turin does not let go of Leandro Paredes. It’s moving in the direction of departures at PSG.

1:20 p.m.: according TalkSport, West Ham entered the dance to secure the services of Eric Bailly. The interest of the London club should complicate the affairs of the Monegasques.

12:55 p.m.: according Oh Jogo, OM and Brest think of the Algerian striker of Sporting CP, Islam Slimani. But the former OL striker receives a large salary (3.5 million euros per year) which could thwart a transfer.

12:40 p.m.: on OLTVBruno Cheyrou, a Lyon manager, indicated that the players at the end of the contract in 2023 (Jérôme Boateng, Houssem Aouar, Rayan Cherki, Damien Da Silva, Moussa Dembélé) should extend or leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

12:12 p.m.: the English club Chelsea would now be willing to recruit the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, according to information from Sport.

11:40 a.m.: Carlo Ancelotti said at a press conference that he did not want to recruit an additional central striker, with the aim of replacing Karim Benzema from time to time.

11:29 a.m.: according to brand, Alvaro Odriozola is thinking of a departure, while his prospects for playing time at Real Madrid are slim. Inter, Athletic Bilbao and Fiorentina are thinking of the Spanish right side.

10:40 a.m.: AC Milan would have fallen under the spell of Marseillais Gerson, according to Calciomercato. But the Lombard club, cooled by the price, could turn to other circles (Pape Sarr, Jean Onana, Raphaël Onyedika).

10:30 a.m.: according to The Team, Alexis Sanchez will receive 4 million euros gross per year at OM. The Chilean is expected to sign for a year, plus another year as an option. For Provencethe former Inter and Barça will receive 3.5 million euros per year, with a two-season contract.

09:59: according to Progress, OL will not retain Rayan Cherki. Negotiations for an extension of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder are not progressing and could lead to his departure from the club.

09:40: according to the DailyMailwho questioned Manchester City, there is no agreement between the English club and Barca regarding Bernardo Silva.

09:34: according to a journalist from ReportCeltic, Olympiakos and two Spanish clubs are thinking of Barcelona’s Alex Collado.

09:18: Fiorentina should make a paid loan offer (2 million euros) with an option to buy set at 20 million euros for the Argentinian of Tottenham, Giovani Lo Celso, reveals Sky Sports. Naples and Lazio are in ambush.

08:55: according to Progress, AS Saint-Etienne will not retain Adil Aouchiche, tracked by Feyenoord, Charles Abi, followed by Valenciennes and Arouca, as well as Harold Moukoudi. Saidou Sow, says Holy Insidewill be able to leave for 4 to 5 million euros.

08:40: according to CBSPSG wants to recruit Milan Skriniar (Inter) during this transfer window, and Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) in the summer of 2023.

twenty five past eight : Ander Herrera does not intend to leave PSG, says The Parisianespecially because of a huge salary that few suitors want to give him.

