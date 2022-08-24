Mercato Live: Cissé wants Ronaldo at OM!

The clubs have launched the major maneuvers concerning their summer recruitment. Top Mercato’s live stream allows you to read all the day’s information (rumors and official announcements) at a glance.

Mercato information for this Wednesday, August 25





11:01 a.m.: according to Fabrizio Romano and the Evening Standardthe English winger of Chelsea Callum Hudson-Odoi could engage with the Germans of Bayer Leverkusen in the form of a loan.

10:22 a.m.: according to the newspaper The TeamFC Andorra, owned by the Spanish defender of FC Barcelona Gérard Piqué, offered Manchester United to recover Hannibal Mejbri through a loan with option to buy, for 25 million euros.

OFFICIAL – 10:01 a.m.: Troyes has confirmed the recruitment of Portuguese attacking midfielder Rony Lopes, on loan without an option to buy from Sevilla FC.

09:40: Manchester United could make an offer to FC Barcelona for Memphis Depay, according to information from brand.

09:19: for Eleven SportsBruno Fernandes spoke about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United. “If he stays we’ll be happy about that, if he leaves because he thinks it’s better for him, I personally will be happy for him. The most important thing is that he does well, at the highest level and that he makes our country proud.”

09:01: Djibril Cissé gave himself up, on Twitteron a possible arrival at Olympique de Marseille of the Portuguese striker from Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo.

08:40: according TyC Sports, Juventus Turin still hopes to recruit Leandro Paredes, the Argentinian midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain. Liverpool are also in the running.

OFFICIAL – 08:08: Emerson Palmieri leaves Chelsea for West Ham United. The Italian defender has signed a contract until June 2026 with David Moyes’ Hammers.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Italy international defender Emerson Palmieri. The 28-year-old has joined us on a four-year contract with a one-year option. — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 23, 2022

