Mercato Live: Cristiano Ronaldo has changed his mind?

Transfer window information for this Saturday August 13

10:21 p.m.: Sevilla FC has so far failed to sign Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray). Three Premier League clubs are also in the running to secure his services, reports Files : Aston Villa, Newcastle and Fulham.

10:02 p.m.: Juventus of Turin pushes Adrien Rabiot to accept the proposal made by Manchester United, indicates TdF. The blocking would for the moment be linked to the level of salary.

Juventus pressures Rabiot to accept the offer from Manchester United https://t.co/SxaYxfDzUn — Todofichajes.com (@TDfichajes) August 13, 2022

9:40 p.m.: Frenkie de Jong told Barça locker room he could finally approve a transfer to Manchester United, reveals Sport. The Dutchman, on the other hand, would have indicated that the operation could only succeed at the end of the transfer window.

9:20 p.m.: Tottenham have decided to exercise the option to buy Cuti Romero, announces the Telegram. The London club will pay 41 million euros to secure the permanent services of the central defender.

8:40 p.m.: Newcastle could part ways with Allan Saint-Maximin, says Football Insider. The leaders of the Magpies are said to have set his price at 47 million euros.

8:20 p.m.: OM leaders refused Nice’s proposal for Bamba Dieng, reveals Provence. The Marseillais would not like to loan the player.

8:02 p.m.: Cristiano Ronaldo has come to terms with staying at Manchester United, says TdF. The Portuguese would now think of the winter transfer window.

7:40 p.m.: Erik Ten Hag has closed the door on Marcus Rashford leaving for PSG. Fabrizio Romano has clarified the interest of the Parisians, which has lasted for more than a year.

7:01 p.m.: Atlético Madrid has opted for Serge Aurier, in order to compensate for the departure of Daniel Wass, reveals TdF. Diego Simeone would see him as one of the best alternatives on the market.

6:40 p.m.: Barça limited the damage by activating its fourth lever of the offseason. Its leaders were able to register Franck Kessié, Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha for La Liga. However, this is not the case for Jules Koundé. Its leaders are now working to find a solution.

6:21 p.m.: according to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli have agreed with Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombele. The former OL midfielder should land on a loan with an option to buy.

OFFICIAL – 6:06 p.m.: Olympiakos confirm the arrival of Konrad de la Fuente. OM lent him with an option to buy, according to the Greek press.

It’s official: Konrad De La Fuente is on loan with the option to buy from OM. Welcome to you @konradjr ! pic.twitter.com/7ArSl7n1QP — Olympiakos France (@OlympiakosFr) August 13, 2022

6:01 p.m.: Andrea Belotti is still waiting for the right proposal. The striker is notably targeted by Nice, who think they can convince him to come, reveals Calciomercato. The player would favor Roma, who lack the means to recruit him.

5:40 p.m.: according The Team, the Premier League is not the only one interested in the situation of Bamba Dieng. OGC Nice would have every intention of making an offer to OM, in order to secure their services. Lorient would also follow the file of the Senegalese international.

5:19 p.m.: Erik ten Hag spoke again about the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United manager claims that the Portuguese is not asking him to leave, internally.

OFFICIAL – 5:10 p.m.: the TFC definitively ceded Kalidou Sidibé to Quevilly-Rouen (L2). The player signed a two-year contract.

✍️ 𝗞𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗼𝘂 𝗦𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗯𝗲́ is definitely committed until 2024! 🎂 23 years old

📍 Midfielder

📊 32 games, 5 goals with QRM last season #MercatoQRM | #ReWelcomeKalidou | #KaliIsBack pic.twitter.com/lOFyKkCCpZ — Quevilly-Rouen Métropole 🔴🟡 (@QRM) August 13, 2022

5:01 p.m.: Pep Guardiola ticked the name of Kieran Tierney, to strengthen his rearguard, indicates 90min. Manchester City could recruit him to compensate for the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko to… Arsenal.

4:40 p.m.: Leandro Paredes seems to have agreed with Juventus of Turin, but his file is slow to conclude. The Italian press believes it knows what is blocking the transfer: Véronique Rabiot would not have managed to reach an agreement with Manchester United, with a view to signing her son.

4:21 p.m.: Nabil Fekir is on the shelves of three Premier League teams, says Files. Newcastle, Manchester City and Aston Villa would try to obtain his reinforcement.

4:01 p.m.: the leaders of the PSG would have the intention to make an extension offer to Lionel Messi. The leaders have already chosen their date to transmit it, says the Mundo Deportivo.

3:40 p.m.: Manchester United could sign Joao Gomes by the end of the transfer window. The Brazilian, who is considered one of his country’s most promising players, is currently under contract with Flamengo. The Mancunians would also think of Alvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid) and Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea). Finally, a new offensive would be scheduled for Frenkie de Jong (Barça), in the coming days.

3:22 p.m.: Memphis Depay is on the verge of reaching an agreement with Juventus of Turin, reports journalist Fabrizio Romano. His transfer from Barça could be formalized in the coming days.

3:01 p.m.: Carlo Ancelotti has announced that he will retire after his adventure at Real Madrid. An unexpected decision.

2:40 p.m.: OGC Nice validated the departure of Danilo Barbosa on Friday. Lucien Favre’s club would now try to secure the services of Kerem Akturkoglu (Galatasaray), Francis Amuzu (Anderlecht) and Diego Demme (Naples).

2:21 p.m.: Newcastle have entered the dance to obtain the signature of Christian Pulisic, indicates The Athletic. Chelsea should not retain their player.

2:02 p.m.: Barça has agreed with Bernardo Silva for a contract lasting until 2026, reveals journalist Nicolo Schira. Talks with Manchester City are said to be continuing and the Catalans are set to make an official offer.

1:40 p.m.: according to Gianluca di Marzio, the leaders of Naples made the trip to Paris on Friday to try to unblock the file of Fabian Ruiz and Keylor Navas. The first could be transferred to PSG, while the second would eventually be loaned to the formation of Vesuvius.

1:22 p.m.: OM have agreed with Manchester City for the loan of Issa Kaboré, says journalist Fabrizio Romano. The operation would provide for a purchase option of 20 million euros.

12:12 p.m.: according to The TeamAS Saint-Etienne is targeting Benjamin Bouchouari, a Moroccan midfielder who plays in D2 in the Netherlands, and Tunisian striker Yoann Touzghar, under contract at Troyes.

11:40 a.m.: Florentino Pérez, the president of Real Madrid, has brushed aside the possibility of bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club, who wants to leave Manchester United.

OFFICIAL – 11:37 a.m.: AJ Auxerre has formalized the recruitment of Gideon Mensah, a 24-year-old Ghanaian left-back, from RB Salzburg.

⚡️ 𝐆𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐡 𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐱𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐬! ⚡️ L’@AJA is pleased to announce the arrival of the Ghanaian left side, from Red Bull Salzburg 👉 https://t.co/5SZK5dIK8C #TeamAJA pic.twitter.com/qJdawuzuvE — AJ Auxerre (@AJA) August 13, 2022

OFFICIAL – 11:32 a.m.: the Spaniard Nico extended his lease with FC Barcelona until 2026 and then was loaned to FC Valence for one year, without an option to buy.

✍ Nico extends until 2026 with Barça and goes on loan to Valencia for the 2022/23 season https://t.co/peTag1CUSo — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_fra) August 13, 2022

11:24 a.m.: according to The Team, Pol Lirola will return to OM at the end of his loan to Elche. The Spanish club would not be able to pay the option to buy the Spaniard, of 8 million euros

11:17 a.m.: Issa Kaboré is getting closer to OM. The former Trojan, under contract with Manchester City, should be loaned for a year, with a purchase option of 20 million euros, reveals The Team.

11:01 a.m. : Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would like to sign Moroccan Hakim Ziyech, according to Manchester Evening News. The Chelsea attacking midfielder has already crossed paths with the Dutchman at Ajax.

10:45 a.m.: OM have officially loaned American Konrad de la Fuente to Olympiakos Piraeus, Greece. A purchase option of 4 million euros would be attached to the loan.

Good luck @konradjr 💪 Our winger 🇺🇸 is on loan at the 𝗢𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗮𝗸𝗼𝘀 𝗙𝗖 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/tNVZ0PMe5g – Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) August 13, 2022

10:40 a.m.: in front of the press, Igor Tudor revealed that he was happy that Arkadiusz Milik, cited at Juventus or Dortmund, is at OM this season.

10:21 a.m.: according to Foot MercatoLeicester City expects 95 million euros to sell Wesley Fofana, tracked by Chelsea and PSG.

09:59: Antonio Conte, the coach of Tottenham, has confirmed the sale of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombélé.

09:40: according to Report, Memphis Depay and Juventus have reached a contractual agreement. The Dutchman would come to Italy for two seasons and 7 million euros annually. The striker hopes to be released from his contract with Barca to commit to Juve.

09:33: FC Barcelona would wait 25 million euros to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dixit Report. Chelsea are on it.

09:21: according to Sky Sport ItaliaGiovanni Simeone (Hellas Verona) will soon leave for Naples on loan paying 3.5 million, with an option to buy 12 million.

08:50: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has denied Manchester City’s interest in Scottish full-back Kieran Tierney.

08:40: ex-Phocéen William Saliba (Arsenal) would be PSG’s new target for its central defense, according to Media Football.

08:33: Juventus refused the possibility of recruiting Mauro Icardi (PSG), according to the Gazzetta dello Sportwith the aim of securing the services of Barcelona’s Memphis Depay.

