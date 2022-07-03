Entertainment

Mercato Live: Cristiano Ronaldo will not go to PSG

The clubs have started the big maneuvers and the transfer window is well underway this time. Top Mercato’s live stream allows you to read all the day’s information (rumors and official announcements) at a glance.


Live football transfers

12:40 p.m.: according to the English press, the PSG should not position itself on the file Cristiano Ronaldo, who would have claimed a departure from Manchester United.

12:00 p.m.: Igor Tudor arrived at the Commanderie this Sunday at the end of the morning to sign his contract for OM. He should sign up for two seasons.

11:40 a.m.: according aceKarim Benzema will be automatically extended until June 2024 if he wins the Ballon d’Or 2022.

11:16 a.m.: according to the SunMohamed Salah could have joined Chelsea if Liverpool had not offered him a golden contract this summer.

10:57 a.m.: according to the Catalan press, Robert Lewandowski would be ready to boycott the resumption of training with Bayern Munich to force his departure from FC Barcelona.

10:10 a.m.: Juventus Turin should complete the arrivals of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria this week according to the Italian press.

9:22 a.m.: Joan Laporta was very cautious about the Robert Lewandowski case, preferring to recall his “deep respect” for Bayern Munich.

9:00 a.m.: Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are set to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo according to RMC Sports.

8:40 a.m.: according to a Dutch media, Georginio Wijnaldum would interest PSV Eindhoven, who dream of a return of the midfielder.

8:13 a.m.: according SportOusmane Dembélé is about to extend his contract until June 2024.

