Mercato Live: Cristiano Ronaldo will not go to PSG

12:40 p.m.: according to the English press, the PSG should not position itself on the file Cristiano Ronaldo, who would have claimed a departure from Manchester United.

12:00 p.m.: Igor Tudor arrived at the Commanderie this Sunday at the end of the morning to sign his contract for OM. He should sign up for two seasons.

⚪🔵 Igor Tudor, new OM coach, arrived this Sunday morning at the Robert-Louis Dreyfus training center in a taxi with his partner. The 44-year-old Croatian technician is due to sign his contract this Sunday to lead the resumption training session on Monday – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) July 3, 2022

11:40 a.m.: according aceKarim Benzema will be automatically extended until June 2024 if he wins the Ballon d’Or 2022.

📰 Priority renovation

📆 Nuestra #PortadAS of manana, 3 of July pic.twitter.com/CbHbk7ggh7 — Diario AS (@diarioas) July 2, 2022

11:16 a.m.: according to the SunMohamed Salah could have joined Chelsea if Liverpool had not offered him a golden contract this summer.

10:57 a.m.: according to the Catalan press, Robert Lewandowski would be ready to boycott the resumption of training with Bayern Munich to force his departure from FC Barcelona.

10:10 a.m.: Juventus Turin should complete the arrivals of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria this week according to the Italian press.

9:22 a.m.: Joan Laporta was very cautious about the Robert Lewandowski case, preferring to recall his “deep respect” for Bayern Munich.

9:00 a.m.: Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are set to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo according to RMC Sports.

8:40 a.m.: according to a Dutch media, Georginio Wijnaldum would interest PSV Eindhoven, who dream of a return of the midfielder.

8:13 a.m.: according SportOusmane Dembélé is about to extend his contract until June 2024.

