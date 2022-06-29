Mercato Live: Inter says no to Cristiano Ronaldo

The clubs have started the big maneuvers and the transfer window is well launched this time. Top Mercato’s live stream allows you to read all the day’s information (rumors and official announcements) at a glance.





10:40 p.m.: The Team reveals that Rayan Cherki, little considered by his coach, Peter Bosz, could ask his management to leave this summer, one year from the end of his lease.

10:23 p.m.: according to The Team, Torino offered 5 million euros to Lorient for Armand Laurienté. Sassuolo and Napoli are also in the game for the right winger.

OFFICIAL – 9:54 p.m.: LOSC defender Sven Botman changes clubs. The 22-year-old Dutchman has signed up, as expected, with Newcastle. 40 million were disbursed by the English club, which signed Sven Botman for five seasons.

✍️ Newcastle United have agreed a deal in principle with LOSC Lille to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman for an undisclosed fee! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 28, 2022

9:47 p.m.: according Mundo DeportivoFC Barcelona would have offered 6 million euros per year to Ousmane Dembélé, who would claim more than triple from his suitors.

9:40 p.m.: Sport reveals that Barça are pushing Clément Lenglet, tracked by Tottenham, to make a decision for his future. As for Samuel Umtiti, his departure to Fiorentina would have taken the lead in the wing, because of the Frenchman’s salary.

9:21 p.m.: Ajax reportedly price Lisandro Martinez at €52m, reveal Talksport. Arsenal and Manchester United are in ambush.

8:57 p.m.: Raphinha is getting closer to Chelsea, according to The Athletic. The Blues are reportedly set to offer Leeds €64million for the 25-year-old Brazilian. A sum that the 17th in the Premier League should accept.

8:40 p.m.: according to Republica, Inter would not have followed up on Jorge Mendes’ offer to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo. That said, the 37-year-old Portuguese is said to still be targeted by several clubs.

8:25 p.m.: the Mirror reveals that negotiations between Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are still at an impasse over an extension. The 30-year-old Egyptian is under contract for one more season with the Reds.

8:00 p.m.: followed by OM, the Belgian Dries Mertens, out of contract in two days, intends to continue the adventure in Naples tells us the Corriere dello Sport. But the Italian club are said to be put off by the striker’s wage demands.

OFFICIAL – 7:45 p.m.: 21-year-old centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic has signed for RB Salzburg. In this operation, AS Monaco will receive 7 million euros, more than 2 bonuses and a percentage on resale.

Ein neuer Turm in Salzburg. ✍️😉 #Pavlovic — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) June 28, 2022

7:40 p.m.: Renato Sanches reportedly turned down AC Milan in a bid to sign a three-year contract at PSG this summer, according to The Parisian. While PSG offers 10 million for the Portuguese, LOSC claims triple it.

7:38 p.m.: Monza, promoted to Serie A, do not want to recruit Mauro Icardi, who is too expensive, according to Adriano Galliani, interviewed by Sports Mediaset. For its part, Juventus could activate on the file, according to Calciomercato.com.

7:18 p.m.: Arturo Vidal could leave Inter this summer, with 4 million euros in his pocket.

6:56 p.m.: Sylvain Ripoll should very soon extend his one-year contract at the head of the France Espoirs team, to be able to lead the Bleuets at Euro 2023, according to West France.

OFFICIAL – 6:42 p.m.: AS Monaco striker Pietro Pellegri is leaving the Principality to sign with Italian club Torino, where the 21-year-old was loaned out during the second half of last season.

📄 | OFFICIAL Pellegri al Toro L’attaccante in granata a titolo definitivo 👉 https://t.co/bT9ySOMUOx#SFT pic.twitter.com/jeWMyOWLy8 — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) June 28, 2022

6:40 p.m.: Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot could leave for Liverpool in exchange for Guinean Naby Keïta, according to the DailyMail.

6:21 p.m.: according to AS, Mariano Diaz (Real Madrid) approaches Fenerbahçe. The Turkish club would have offered 5 million euros in annual salary to the former Lyonnais. An agreement would be close.

OFFICIAL – 5:55 p.m.: Thiago Motta is no longer the coach of La Spezia, 16th in Serie A last season.

OFFICIAL – 5:50 p.m.: left free by Barça, the former midfielder of PSG, Kays Ruiz-Atil, signed for 3 years in favor of the prom1hu, Auxerre.

Without any suspense, Kays Ruiz-Atil is Auxerrois 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/r5ypydn0CO — AJ Auxerre (@AJA) June 28, 2022

5:45 p.m.: while everything seemed to be complete for the arrival of Tyrell Malacia at OL, Feyenoord also reached an agreement with Manchester United for a transfer of the left side, reveals Fabrizio Romano. It is now up to the Dutch to make their choice…

OFFICIAL – 5:10 p.m.: AS Monaco have announced the signing of winger Takumi Minamino for 4 years from Liverpool. The transfer is estimated at around €15m.

4:30 p.m.: Paulo Fonseca has arrived in Lille, of which he will officially become the coach in the next few hours, indicates RMC.

4:10 p.m.: left free by FC Barcelona, ​​​​midfielder Kays Ruiz (ex-PSG) will join the promoted Auxerre, according to RMC.

3:50 p.m.: Chelsea are interested in Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, says the DailyMail.

OFFICIAL – 3:20 p.m.: at the end of the contract, the Algerian attacking midfielder Farid Boulaya leaves Metz.

[ ℙ𝕣𝕠 ] 🔁 Arrived in January 2018, @farid_boulaya leave him #FCMetz. 5️⃣ seasons

1️⃣3️⃣2️⃣ matches

1️⃣8️⃣ goals 🤝 𝐿𝑒 𝑐𝑙𝑢𝑏 𝑔𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑎𝑡 𝑠𝑜𝑢ℎ𝑎𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑒𝑢 𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑓 𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑓 𝑚𝑒𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑢𝑟 𝑝𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑙𝑎 𝑠𝑢𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝑑𝑒 𝑠𝑎 👇 👇 pic.twitter.com/5hUU9oKrkQ — FC Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) June 28, 2022

3 p.m.: According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, striker Gabriel Jesus has successfully passed his medical examination at Arsenal. Imminent officialization.

2:50 p.m.: Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice has admitted contact with representatives of goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

2:05 p.m.: to agree to leave PSG, Neymar’s father would ask around 200 M€, a sum which corresponds to the rest of his contract in Paris, indicates El País ! Under these conditions, a loan with support for part of his salary would be favored by PSG.

1:30 p.m.: Free after 9 years at Manchester City, midfielder Fernandinho has signed for Athletico Paranaense in Brazil, the club that made his debut.

12:55 p.m.: an agreement is close for the transfer of Isaak Touré to OM, reports journalist Luca Bendoni. The discussions for his arrival would be in the final phase.

12:40 p.m.: according to Sky Sports, Barça are finally close to accepting the proposal sent by Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman could sign with the Red Devils in a €65m move plus bonuses. Cristiano Ronaldo has received three offers, says The Chiringuito.

12:20 p.m.: the discussions between PSG and FC Porto would not go in the right direction for Vitinha. The deal could be abandoned due to payment terms, says Record.

11:40 a.m.: the situation is tense between Asensio and Real Madrid. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is willing to go to clash with Florentino Perez, explains journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon.

11:18 a.m.: according Files, Christophe Galtier informed his leaders that he was not counting on Presnel Kimpembé and Neymar. The technician would imagine an eleven guy with four recruits.

11:02 a.m.: Sevilla FC has lowered the price of the possible transfer of Jules Koundé, confirms Fabrizio Romano. 65 million euros would now be required. Only Barça would be on the spot.

10:40 a.m.: OM are in the race to recruit Ben Brereton (Blackburn), indicates Calciomercato. Competition is very important for his signature. Florian Maurice confirmed to The Team that he was in contact with Steve Mandanda.

OFFICIAL – 10:37 a.m.: Toulouse has formalized the signing of Kjetil Haug (ex-Valerenga). The duration of the Norwegian goalkeeper’s contract has not been disclosed.

10:19 a.m.: PSG wants to downsize its workforce, this transfer window, recalls the Gazzetta dello Sport. AC Milan would eye three of its undesirables: Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer and Julian Draxler.

10:03 a.m.: Jordan Veretout could join OL, rather than OM, this transfer window. Roma have offered an exchange for Houssem Aouar, explains Il Romanista.

9:40 a.m.: a new meeting took place between the leaders of Barça and the representatives of Ousmane Dembélé, this Monday. The Catalans have asked the Frenchman to reduce his salary to stay, exposing a very delicate economic situation, says the Mundo Deportivo.

🔵🔴🔜 Raphinha, atento a Dembélé y cumbre por Memphis ✍ @xavimunyozMD https://t.co/gYXjnZ4cpL — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) June 28, 2022

9:20 a.m.: like many clubs, Atlético Madrid needs to sell this transfer window. Diego Simeone has communicated the names of five players he does not count on to his managers, indicates Files.

9:01 a.m.: Sven Botman said goodbye to LOSC, on social networks. The defender is set to join Newcastle.

8:40 a.m.: no agreement has yet been reached with Mauricio Pochettino, his predecessor. Negotiations stumble over Argentinian bonuses, says The Team.

8:20 a.m.: Chelsea want to do a double blow to Manchester City. The Blues are targeting Nathan Aké, in addition to Raheem Sterling, claims the Telegram.

