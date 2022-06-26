Mercato Live: Neymar willing to leave PSG?

The clubs have started the big maneuvers and the transfer window is well underway this time. Top Mercato’s live stream allows you to read all the day’s information (rumors and official announcements) at a glance.





Live football transfers

5:01 p.m.: Sporting CP dreams of bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back by the end of his career, says the Sun. The Portuguese club would have taken information on the striker this summer.

4:40 p.m.: Barça are not willing to pay the amount expected by Bayern Munich, to recruit Robert Lewandowski, indicates Sport. Its leaders would expect 60 million euros. The equation should be complicated to solve.

4:20 p.m.: Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) has agreed with Manchester City on the terms of his contract, says Fabrizio Romano. His transfer should be formalized soon.

4:02 p.m.: Neymar is finally open to the idea of ​​​​a transfer, this transfer window, indicates RMC Sports. The Brazilian would have had little taste for the recent remarks made by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the president of PSG.

3:40 p.m.: according Sky Sports, Chelsea are ready to include Tino Werner in the deal to bring in Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus). The Italian club would nevertheless favor a sum close to its release clause (120 million euros). Manchester United would also refuse to release Cristiano Ronaldo.

3:22 p.m.: Real Madrid not considering signing Mohamed Salah, claims Direct Gol. The Liverpool player will have to look for another way out if he really thinks of leaving the Reds.

3:02 p.m.: Besiktas has put the name of Cédric Bakambu at the top of its shortlist, indicates Yenisafakspor. The Istanbul club could make a loan offer to OM in the coming days.

2:40 p.m.: according to the Geissblog, Stade Rennais could bet 10 million euros to secure the services of Ellyes Skhiri, this transfer window. His club, Cologne, would nevertheless try to have him extended.

2:21 p.m.: three candidates remain in the race to obtain the signature of Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), this transfer window, according to Files. It would be AC ​​Milan, Arsenal and Juventus of Turin.

2:01 p.m.: Sevilla FC is seriously considering Paulo Dybala (Juventus), reports brand. And the Spanish club would have chances to obtain his signature.

1:40 p.m.: Juventus would have taken action to secure the services of Leandro Paredes, indicates the Corriere dello Sport. The Italian club would be willing to put a good sum to recruit the player from PSG and associate him with Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli.

1:20 p.m.: OM’s priority for this summer, William Saliba should play for Arsenal next season, confirms journalist Chris Wheatley. The defender is said to be in advanced discussions for an extension.

1:00 p.m.: the English press this Sunday evokes a very concrete approach from Liverpool for midfielder Otavio (27). The Reds are set to offer FC Porto €40m.

12:11 p.m.: according to Mundo Deportivo, Bernardo Silva has always dreamed of playing under the colors of FC Barcelona. This element which could be decisive in this file.

11:40 a.m.: OM would have given up the Marcelo track, free of any contract since his departure from Real Madrid.

11:24 a.m.: loaned to West Ham this season, Alphonse Aréola is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain permanently to join the Hammers on Monday. Amount of the transaction: approximately 12 million euros.

11:03 a.m.: Rayan Cherki gave an update on his future. The young playmaker seems confident about his potential contract extension with OL.

10:40 a.m.: according to the English press, Hakim Ziyech is in the sights of OM but the Chelsea attacking midfielder is demanding a salary of 6 to 7 million euros. A loan is under consideration.

10:00 a.m.: according to DailyMail, Raheem Sterling is clearly one of Thomas Tuchel’s priorities during this summer transfer window. The Blues would even be ready to put 70 million euros on the table to afford the services of the English international.

9:40 a.m.: Chelsea accelerates in the Ousmane Dembélé file. The London club would be ready to offer him a salary of 230,000 euros per week.

9:22 a.m.: Rudi Garcia should offer himself a new challenge in Saudi Arabia on the bench of Al-Nassr.

8:40 a.m.: PSG are trying to speed up the process for a possible departure of Neymar. The Parisian club is ready to let him go against a check for 50 million euros.

