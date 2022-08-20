Mercato Live: OM have an agreement with Manchester United!

The clubs have launched the major maneuvers concerning their summer recruitment. Top Mercato’s live stream allows you to read all the day’s information (rumors and official announcements) at a glance.

1:15 p.m.: “OM have no intention of recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo“, informed the Marseille club to RMC Sports.

1:05 p.m.: according to RMC SportsOM and Manchester United have agreed to loan central defender Eric Bailly with the option to buy.

12:40 p.m.: the DailyMirror reveals that Manchester United and Chelsea are discussing a swap deal between defender Harry Maguire and striker Christian Pulisic.

OFFICIAL – 12:15 p.m.: Jamie Vardy has extended his lease with Leicester City until 2024, the English club have announced.

12:12 p.m.: Foot Mercato reveals that OGC Nice would try to recruit the Bosnian from FC Barcelona, ​​Miralem Pjanic, for this summer. The midfielder would be interested in the Riviera club.

11:40 a.m.: Newcastle coach Eddie Howe told the press that he was counting on the Brazilian Bruno Guimarães, quoted on the side of Real Madrid.

11:23 a.m.: according to TelegramManchester United could go on the attack soon for the Belgian of Atlético Madrid, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.

11:01 a.m.: yet free of any contract, Serge Aurier refused the approach of FC Nantes for his services, according to Foot Mercato.

10:40 a.m.: said The Team, Eric Bailly is getting closer to OM. The French club have reportedly offered a loan with an option to buy 10 million euros for the Ivorian, who is interested in the vice-champion of France.

10:35 a.m.: OM could forget Ruslan Malinovskyi with a midfielder from Hellas Verona, Antonin Barak. The Czech would be tracked by OM, according to The Teamwhile the exchange between Cengiz Ünder and the Ukrainian of Atalanta, Ruslan Malinovskyi, is very uncertain.

09:57: Rony Lopes could return to Ligue 1, in Troyes, as Sevilla FC seek to get rid of the Portuguese, reveals The Team.

09:40: Sergiño Dest, the right side of FC Barcelona, ​​​​is tracked by Manchester United, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

09:38: Malo Gusto (OL) is followed by Barça, in the event of Sergiño Dest’s departure, notably to Manchester United. The English club are also interested in the Lyonnais, reveals The Team.

09:22: Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is in talks with OM for the Portuguese, according to journalist Niccolo Ceccarini.

OFFICIAL – 08:57: last night, OL formalized the contract extension of Rayan Cherki (19). The attacking midfielder has extended his lease until 2024, with a one-year option.

08:40: according to The TeamPortuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) is interested in the idea of ​​signing for PSG, while his transfer to FC Barcelona seems to be on the way out.

