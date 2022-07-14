Mercato Live: PSG wants to shield Messi

The clubs have launched the major maneuvers concerning their summer recruitment. Top Mercato’s live stream allows you to read all the day’s information (rumors and official announcements) at a glance.





12:22 p.m.: interviewed by El Partidazo de COPEthe Spanish midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain Ander Herrera does not intend to leave the club this summer.

OFFICIAL – 12:01 p.m.: FC Barcelona confirms the extension of Ousmane Dembélé. The French attacking midfielder has signed a new contract until June 2024.

Dembélé, culer until 2024 💙❤️ —FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 14, 2022

11:40 a.m.: the daily ace indicates that Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos could continue his career with Real Madrid.

10:59 a.m.: according KickerBayern Munich is seeking an extension for German winger Serge Gnabry, under contract until June 2023.

10:40 a.m.: the newspaper The Team understands that the midfielder of Racing Club de Lens, Jonathan Clauss, wishes to join Olympique de Marseille. But the discussions between the two clubs on the amount of the transaction are proving delicate.

10:01 a.m.: interviewed by Sky Sports, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is calling for defensive rookies. Naples central defender Kalidou Koulibaly must land.

09:40: Brazilian winger Raphinha released his first words as a future FC Barcelona player on the club’s official channel.

09:19: the Mundo Deportivo understands that Bayern Munich does not plan to part with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, on the shelves of FC Barcelona.

OFFICIAL – 09:01: Free of any contract since leaving Inter Milan, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal signs with Brazilian club Flamengo.

08:40: Paris Saint-Germain would have, according to branda plan in mind on the future of the Argentinian Lionel Messi, under contract until June 2023.

08:26: according to the newspaper acea Saudi club would have made an XXL offer to the Portuguese striker of Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo.

