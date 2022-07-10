Mercato Live: the XXL bonus received by Cristiano Ronaldo

The clubs have started the big maneuvers and the transfer window is well underway this time. Top Mercato’s live stream allows you to read all the day’s information (rumors and official announcements) at a glance.

12:14 p.m.: according The Team, the PSG would have targeted the Niçois Khephren Thuram (21 years old). Idrissa Gueye and Danilo Pereira, considered undesirable in the French capital, could be integrated into the deal.

12:40 p.m.: according to information from SunCristiano Ronaldo reportedly picked up a “six-figure” bonus in early July at the start of his second year on contract with Manchester United.

11:23 a.m.: Memphis Depay would like to stay at FC Barcelona against the advice of his management, which favors a sale this summer.

10:56 a.m.: Miralem Pjanic will not be retained for Barça’s American tour, which has clearly invited his midfielder to find another club.

10:40 a.m.: OM are interested in Manchester City right-back Yan Couto, who is on loan to Braga.

10:10 a.m.: as expected, Cheick Doucouré will leave RC Lens during this summer transfer window. The Lensois midfielder, who announced his departure on instagramshould join Crystal Palace against a check in excess of 20 million euros.

9:40 a.m.: according to the Spanish press, Xavi does not intend to let go of Sergino Dest, announced in the viewfinder of Chelsea.

8:40 a.m.: Georginio Wijnaldum will not join PSV Eindhoven according to the Dutch club’s sporting director. In addition, PSG are interested in FC Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña.

8:12 a.m.: as announced by the British media, Raheem Sterling (27) will indeed commit to Chelsea. The London club will pay a check for 53 million euros (plus 12 million bonuses) to Manchester City.

The Top 3 transfer window news from the day before

The Parisian reveals that PSG want to part with 11 players, including Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum or Layvin Kurzawa.

Olympique de Marseille have made an offer for Jonathan Clauss. Discussions are currently underway with Lens for the new French international.

According to The TeamRobert Lewandowski is PSG’s priority for the position of number 9. The Pole, he is rather targeting Barça.