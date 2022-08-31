Mercato: Longoria is active for Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro plays a nasty trick on him!

Zapping Goal! soccer club OM: the list of humiliations in the Coupe de France

The emotion was palpable yesterday for the departure of Casemiro (30 years old). As indicated in recent days, the Brazilian midfielder left Real Madrid to sign for Manchester United against a plump check (72 + 13 M€).

“I’m leaving with the sanction of happiness and accomplishment,” he said at a press conference. I spoke with my agent after the Champions League final feeling like my cycle was over here. I am looking for new challenges and I still want to. It was difficult to speak with the president, Kroos sent me a message at 4am to find out if it was true! »

Very verbose, this same Casemiro also sent a strong message to Cristiano Ronaldo to see him stay at MU this summer, he who makes OM supporters salivate with a possible transfer to the transfer window. “I haven’t spoken to Cristiano, I hope he stays because he’s one of the best players of all time,” he continued. I want to bring my qualities to Manchester United, everything that Real Madrid taught me, to win day by day, in every training session. I want to experience the Premier League. At 30, I’m in the best moment of my career, I’m enjoying everything I have. »

At the same time, the CR7 rumor at OM has not deflated since Pablo Longoria would activate in secret for the feasibility of the file! “A marketing and financial study is being done at OM for Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Jean-Charles De Bono last night at the Marseille Football Club…