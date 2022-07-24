Mercato: Man United’s surprising proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the English press this Sunday, Manchester United are ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo slip away on loan this summer, but on one condition.

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play next season? Still under contract with Manchester United, the Portuguese forces his departure to find a club that will play in the Champions League. CR7 has still not resumed training with the Reds Devils. Recently, coach Erik Ten Hag even said: “I still don’t know where Cristiano (Ronaldo) is”. A situation that begins by annoying the Mancunian club, which is no longer closed to the departure of its superstar, but not definitively.

Indeed, according to the Daily Star On Sunday, Manchester United are willing to loan out Ronaldo this season, but the latter must first trigger his one-year extension option clause so that he can return to Old Trafford l ‘next summer. Thus, he will play C1 during the next exercise, before returning to the Reds devils, the following summer, who are sure to qualify, this time, for the cup with big ears. Information also released by the Sunday Express which writes: “Ron is leaving, but not for good. »

According to the Daily Mirror, the idea surprised Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes, who have reportedly yet to respond to the offer. However, The Times is still talking about a permanent transfer of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to Atletico Madrid. The British outlet claim that the Colchoneros want to sell Antoine Griezmann to free up some wage bill, and finally sign Ronaldo. This summer soap opera is still far from its epilogue.

