Mercato Manchester United: a Brazilian club for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Eager to leave Manchester United this summer without any club having agreed to welcome him, Cristiano Ronaldo could finally land far from Europe…in South America. Brazilian club Corinthians are ready to sign the Portuguese striker.

It’s a very complicated situation for Cristiano Ronaldo. Wishing to leave Manchester United for another club which would offer him the possibility of playing in the Champions League this season, the Portuguese star is still far from the end of the tunnel. To the difficulties for the Mancunian striker to find a new base are added the attempts of his club which wishes to keep the 37-year-old player but without hesitation to reframe him for his behavior last weekend, after his hasty departure from ‘Old Trafford in the middle of a friendly match against Rayo Vallecano.

Plunged into this visibly dead end tunnel, all does not seem lost for CR7, who has seen a surprise club reach out to him in recent hours. Indeed, in an interview given to the program Ulissescast, the president of Corinthians Duilio Monteiro Alves does not hide his desire to enlist the fivefold golden ball.

“It’s true, I dream big. It’s the Corinthians! Aren’t Willian and Renato Augusto here? In football, anything is possible, and I have an obligation to do my best for Corinthians. Is it possible ? I do not know. We haven’t tried it yet, we haven’t looked into it, but we’re keeping an eye on it. Imagine he suddenly wants to play in Brazil,” said the Brazilian leader.

It now remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo will embrace this Brazilian destination which would deprive him of his dreams of playing in the Champions League. As the summer transfer window has entered its home stretch, the Mancunian striker does not have much time to decide.

