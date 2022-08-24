Mercato – Manchester United: Casemiro sends a message to Cristiano Ronaldo

The Brazilian international midfielder has left Real Madrid, keen to take on a new challenge in England.

Casemiro says he is “excited” to reunite with his former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. The Brazilian signed for more than 70 million euros at Old Trafford, after nine successful years at the Santiago Bernabeu side, during which he made more than 300 appearances and won 18 trophies.

“I want to play with CR7”

Casemiro hopes the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will stay at Old Trafford long enough for the pair to achieve further success together in England. Questions continue to arise over whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be a Mancunian player at the end of the summer transfer window, as he pushes to leave the club.

Manchester United finally kick off their season by beating Liverpool by a narrow margin (2-1)

His lack of playing time in the Red Devils’ win over Liverpool will not help any exit rumors but Casemiro is confident and eager to work with one of the greatest players of all time again. The South American midfielder said during his farewell press conference in the Spanish capital: “I’m going to United, one of the biggest teams in the world that rivals the greatness of Madrid.”

“I hope Cristiano stays”

“I haven’t spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo, but I want to play with him. I’m very excited to work with him. I hope he stays. He’s one of the best in the world“, confessed the former FC Porto. The 30-year-old Brazil international has been with Los Blancos since 2013 but has refuted any suggestion he is leaving for monetary reasons, with a fresh start simply sought after achieving more than this. he could have dreamed of in Spain.

Netflix: the transfer of Luis Figo from Barça to Real Madrid told in a documentary

Explaining his reasons for breaking ties with Real, Casemiro said: “When you make a big decision in your life, it’s always important. After winning the Champions League, I told my representative that I was thinking of finishing my cycle at Real Madrid. After the holidays, I had the same feeling. I’m the happiest in the world and I think history has been written.”

“I am looking for new challenges, new goals. To try a different culture and club. I didn’t win anything there and I want to help the team like I did here. I am full of hope. I felt the cycle was over. The Premier League is a competition that I love and I wanted to play there. I needed a change. People who think I go for the money don’t know me. If it was for the money, I would have left years ago. The club has been good to me and I’m leaving to finish my cycle.”concluded the Brazilian.