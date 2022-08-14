Mercato. Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo in Milan? Idea refused by the two clubs of the

The hours follow each other and look alike for Cristiano Ronaldo. Worse, the bad news is linked. After the heavy disappointment suffered against Brentford on the second day of the Premier League (4-0), the Portuguese had to face the refusal of two new formations; Inter Milan and AC Milan, according to information from Tancredi Palmeri, correspondent for SportItalia.

Denied by nine clubs

The list is starting to get long for CR7. The fivefold Ballon d’Or was offered to nine clubs this summer. All refused the signing of the player who seeks to leave the red devils.

Days pass and Ronaldo is still a Manchester United player less than three weeks from the end of the summer transfer window. The chances of not seeing him compete in the Champions League are therefore increasing.