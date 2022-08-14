Entertainment

Mercato. Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo in Milan? Idea refused by the two clubs of the

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

The hours follow each other and look alike for Cristiano Ronaldo. Worse, the bad news is linked. After the heavy disappointment suffered against Brentford on the second day of the Premier League (4-0), the Portuguese had to face the refusal of two new formations; Inter Milan and AC Milan, according to information from Tancredi Palmeri, correspondent for SportItalia.

READ ALSO. Rio Ferdinand’s big anger over the transfer of Frenkie De Jong

We have blocked the display of this content to respect your cookie choices.
By clicking on “Consult”, you accept the deposit of cookies by social network services such as Twitter.

Denied by nine clubs

The list is starting to get long for CR7. The fivefold Ballon d’Or was offered to nine clubs this summer. All refused the signing of the player who seeks to leave the red devils.

READ ALSO. Follow the transfer window live

Days pass and Ronaldo is still a Manchester United player less than three weeks from the end of the summer transfer window. The chances of not seeing him compete in the Champions League are therefore increasing.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nicole Kidman: «Catholicism guides me, I have a firm faith and I try to go to confession frequently»

56 seconds ago

OM: “Sanchez reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo” – Interview

1 min ago

Snacks between meals, the inevitable pleasure of Amanda Seyfried

7 mins ago

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson send long-distance ‘words of love’

8 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button