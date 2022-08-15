Mercato: Manchester United denies a possible termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, the director wants to keep him

The Mancunian leaders said they were counting on the Portuguese this season.

Published on 08/15/2022 at 10:21

Fout of the controversy! Contrary to what was announced by Sky Sports, the Red Devils told the Manchester Evening News that the information that the club would be ready to break the contract of the Portuguese if he did not change his behavior, is false. The five-time Ballon d’Or is not in discussion for a possible contract termination. The management of the English club has indicated that they are indeed counting on him this season in order to achieve a better campaign than last season.

This weekend, during the heavy defeat of Man U against Brentford, CR7 appeared quite annoyed when returning to the locker room. Except that his attitude would not have been appreciated in high places either. This is why Sky Sports reported that the management of Manchester United would have liked the Portuguese striker to review his behavior. Under penalty of terminating his contract, which runs until next summer.







Information that seems to turn out to be completely false.