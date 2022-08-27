Football – Mercato

Manchester United’s enigmatic announcement about Cristiano Ronaldo

Wanting to play in the Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo could well leave Manchester United this summer. Announced on the side of OM, which dismissed the idea, CR7 would have new proposals. While a return to Sporting Portugal could be possible, Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese agent, would also have offered his client to Napoli. As rumors swirl, Red Devils coach Eric Ten Hag has sent a surprising message to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

While Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play the Champions League this season, the Portuguese could therefore leave Manchester United this summer. While a crazy rumor announced it from the side of OM, the Olympian leaders ruled out the idea of ​​the attacker’s arrival. His agent, Jorge Mendesworking hard during this transfer window to find a base for CR7.

Mercato: Expected at OM, Cristiano Ronaldo finally receives a positive response for his transfer https://t.co/6ac10QnRUr pic.twitter.com/EKiQJV79Cw — le10sport (@le10sport) August 27, 2022

Towards a return to Sporting?

Trained in SportingPortugal, Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the club from his professional debut. Very active since the start of the transfer window, Jorge Mendes would have reached an agreement with Manchester United to let the Portuguese go without difficulty and join the Sportingaccording to information from CaughtOffside . The board of directors of the Portuguese club have even already contacted an external communication company in order to prepare well for the arrival of the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

Naples also offered

Whereas Sky Italia announced that Jorge Mendes would have re-established contacts with the Napoli, La Stampa revealed that the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo should try to sell Victor Osimhen at Manchester United for an amount of €130 million. In the opposite way, CR7 would go to Naples in the form of a loan. Present at a press conference this Saturday before the match against Fiorentinathe coach of the Italian club, Luciano Spallettidid not hide the fact that the Portuguese would be a rookie of choice. “Would I train him willingly?” I want to see who would say no to this opportunity. That said, De Laurentiis said that so far nothing has been received, so we remain realistic. I consider it difficult to do something like this a few days before the end of the transfer window. For the moment, there is nothing concrete. We should talk to Giuntoli. »

