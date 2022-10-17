Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato: Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo… This club that fails them

Published on October 17, 2022



Although the transfer market is currently closed, rumors continue to multiply. Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo are among those whose names come up insistently. Today at PSG and Manchester United, the French and the Portuguese are announced starters. But to go where? In any case, it will not be to join Atlético de Madrid.

Whereas Cristiano Ronaldo therefore remained Manchester United this summer, there is still talk of a departure for the Portuguese. He could then take advantage of the winter transfer window to look elsewhere. It remains to find a buyer in January when he had the greatest difficulty in finding a suitor during the off-season. In parallel, Kylian Mbappe could also animate the winter transfer window. Indeed, it is explained that the player of the PSG would be unhappy with his management, which has not kept its promises, to the point of demanding his departure for this winter. However, whether for Cristiano Ronaldo or for Kylian Mbappé, the future will not be writtenAtletico de Madrid.

Simeone announces the color for CR7

Re Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Simeone was indeed very clear. The coach of theAtletico de Madrid assured: Possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Atlético this summer? The little birds told you something that is far from what happened. People sometimes speak to say what they mean, not the reality “.

“Mbappe? We’re not interested in him.”