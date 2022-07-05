Mercato: Mbappé has closed an XXL exit door to Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping Goal! soccer club TOP 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 Uber Eats

After a collective debacle which ruined the beautiful story-telling of CR7’s return to Manchester, the former protege of Alex Ferguson wants to do everything to leave the Red Devils. According to Marca, Real Madrid said no to Cristiano Ronaldo because of Kylian Mbappé. The failure of the French would have convinced the Madrid leaders to abandon “the files which could jeopardize the financial situation of the club”, and the Portuguese is no longer a profitable investment.

The Mbappé file leaves traces in Madrid

A blow for Ronaldo who was hoping for a new return to a club that made him a legend. Real could not have lined up because Manchester United does not want to let go of the Portuguese before the end of his contract in 2024. The striker will then be 39 years old. Real Madrid did not give up and managed to sign flashy recruits after the extension of the French in Paris. Yet it seems that there is definitely a before, and an after Mbappé.

La salida de Laso pone fin a une apa dorada par la sección de baloncesto del Real Madrid. El Barça confirmed fichajes. #Portadas pic.twitter.com/YvAbBakfDQ — Paco Lopez (@PacoLopezpress) July 5, 2022