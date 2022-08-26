Mercato: Mbappé’s very dirty blow to Messi

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Appointment for “SMS”

PSG know their future opponents in the Champions League group stage: Maccabi Haifa, Juventus Turin and Benfica Lisbon. Christophe Galtier’s men can now concentrate on the reception of AS Monaco at the end of the 4th day of L1 (Sunday, 8:45 p.m.). While waiting for the pre-match press conference, UOL Esporte has added some fuel to the fire on the situation of PSG behind the scenes. According to the Brazilian media, the 2018 world champion would have had an express request from Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

Messi isolated by Mbappé?

In addition to becoming the leader of the new PSG project, Mbappé would have asked for the Argentinian clan composed of Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria to be dismantled. This would explain why “El Fideo” has not been extended, just like the possible departure of Paredes to Juventus Turin ratified shortly. As for Lionel Messi, he could end up finding himself alone in the Parisian locker room…

