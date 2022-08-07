Mercato Mercato – Barcelona: A return of Lionel Messi to Barça is already mentioned!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

The announcement of the Messi clan on a return to Barça!

Posted on May 16, 2022 at 04:00 by Thibault Morlain



Last summer, Lionel Messi had to leave FC Barcelona. A heartbreak for the Argentinian, but the idea of ​​a return cannot be ruled out. And it was none other than Messi’s father who explained it.

Arrived at a very young age FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi wrote football history with the Catalan club. We also thought that the Argentinian was going to end his career at Barça. Problem, the financial setbacks of the Blaugrana forced Joan Laporta to let go of Messi, who subsequently signed up with the PSG. While La Pulga is expected to remain there until 2023, the question is whether this Lionel Messi will do next. What if we saw the sevenfold Ballon d’Or again at Barcelona ?

“I hope Leo can return to Barcelona one day”