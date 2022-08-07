Mercato Mercato – Barcelona: A return of Lionel Messi to Barça is already mentioned!
Football – Mercato – Barcelona
The announcement of the Messi clan on a return to Barça!
Last summer, Lionel Messi had to leave FC Barcelona. A heartbreak for the Argentinian, but the idea of a return cannot be ruled out. And it was none other than Messi’s father who explained it.
Arrived at a very young age FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi wrote football history with the Catalan club. We also thought that the Argentinian was going to end his career at Barça. Problem, the financial setbacks of the Blaugrana forced Joan Laporta to let go of Messi, who subsequently signed up with the PSG. While La Pulga is expected to remain there until 2023, the question is whether this Lionel Messi will do next. What if we saw the sevenfold Ballon d’Or again at Barcelona ?
“I hope Leo can return to Barcelona one day”
When it comes to talking about the future of Lionel Messithe idea of a departure towards MLS is often mentioned. However, a return to FC Barcelona could also be a possibility. On this subject, Jorge Messi, father of the Argentinian, has also made a big announcement this Sunday. Reported by Gerard Romerohe blurted out: I hope Leo can return to Barcelona one day “.