Mercato Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo an embittered old man, a legend turns him on

Cristiano Ronaldo is more than ever on the way out of Manchester United. The fivefold Ballon d’Or is still struggling to find a club.

You may be a football legend like Cristiano Ronaldo, but finding a club at a certain age is still complicated. At 37 and with a salary of more than 17 million euros per year, CR7 is no longer a priority for the vast majority of European clubs. However, the Portuguese intends to find a new base, eager to play in the next Champions League. The tracks are missing for the moment for Cristiano Ronaldo despite interest from Naples or from Atlético Madrid. The name of CR7 is also mentioned in Brazil, where the Corinthians keep a close eye on his situation. While the English press indicated that Ronaldo wanted to find a new club before this Sunday, it is difficult to imagine a transfer being made in such a short period of time. For Jamie Carragher, the Portuguese must accept his fate.

Ronaldo, it’s getting serious

Jamie Carragher on Cristiano Ronaldo not being able to find a Champions League club this summer 👀 pic.twitter.com/uku4isBxXW — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 5, 2022

During an interview at Telegramthe former Liverpool player did not do it in the language of wood: “He is a footballer who refuses to see the reality which is that no matter how good you are and have been, the power diminishes with age. In his head, he is still the best and capable of winning the Champions League”. Strong words for Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently annoyed Erik Ten Hag after leaving Old Trafford in the middle of the game, while his partners were playing against Rayo in a warm-up match. The coming hours will be decisive in the Ronaldo case. A Ronaldo who, in addition to the Champions League, will want to arrive at the 2022 World Cup in the best possible shape. For the moment, the most total vagueness reigns over his future and the identity of his next club. If he were to stay at Manchester United, we can imagine some tension in the locker room. Not easy, even when your name is Cristiano Ronaldo.